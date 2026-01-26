DeFi Tax Launches Audit-Ready Crypto Tax Platform

New platform eliminates guesswork in crypto tax reporting with blockchain-verified calculations designed to withstand regulatory scrutiny

“We don’t optimize for speed or simplicity at the expense of accuracy, DeFi Tax is built around audit defense. Every figure needs to be traceable, consistent, and defensible.” — Janna Scott, Founder, DeFi Tax

FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeFi Tax, a crypto tax reporting platform purpose-built for audit readiness, officially launches today at defitax.us. After four years of research conducted in collaboration with the SEC, IRS, and multiple universities, founder Janna Scott is introducing a solution designed to address systemic failures in crypto tax reporting — including the growing compliance risk facing both individual investors and the professionals responsible for reporting on their behalf.Unlike legacy crypto tax tools that rely on CSV files and allow manual data editing, DeFi Tax integrates directly with blockchains and exchanges to produce consistent, explainable, and defensible tax reports. The platform is designed for crypto investors, DeFi users, founders, DAOs, and the professionals supporting them — including CPAs, tax attorneys, and accounting firms that require audit-ready reporting they can stand behind.“Most people aren’t trying to avoid crypto taxes. They’re trying to understand them,” said Janna Scott, founder of DeFi Tax. “The gap between how crypto operates on-chain and how existing tools report it has created real risk for millions of taxpayers. DeFi Tax was built to close that gap.”THE PROBLEM: BROKEN INFRASTRUCTURE AT SCALEScott’s research tested 14 leading crypto tax platforms using identical transaction data and found that 100% produced different results for the same wallet. In some cases, discrepancies exceeded $25,000 in reported tax liability. The findings were severe enough that the IRS paused crypto audits in March 2023 after reviewing Scott’s research and concluding their CSV-based audit methodology was unreliable.“When I audited crypto tax platforms themselves, I realized many of them couldn’t explain their own numbers,” Scott said. “That’s not a minor technical issue. That’s a compliance crisis waiting to happen.”THE SOLUTION: AUDIT-READY BY DESIGNDeFi Tax operates on a fundamentally different model. The platform pulls raw, timestamped transaction data directly from blockchains and exchanges, eliminating the need for CSV uploads or manual data entry. Users cannot edit core transaction details, ensuring every report maintains a verifiable audit trail.“Run the same wallet twice, you get the same answer twice,” Scott said. “That’s not a feature. That’s the baseline for compliance.”The platform is designed to handle complex DeFi activity that breaks legacy tax logic: liquidity pools, cross-chain bridges, wrapped assets, staking rewards, and yield farming. Rather than forcing these transactions into outdated frameworks, DeFi Tax normalizes on-chain activity into structured, explainable reports.“Bridging isn’t selling, and wrapping isn’t disposal, but most software treats them that way,” Scott explained. “DeFi activity exposes the cracks in legacy tax logic.”REGULATORY LANDSCAPE TIGHTENINGThe launch comes as crypto tax enforcement intensifies. Approximately 6 million Americans reported crypto on their 2023 tax returns, up from roughly 3 million the year before. Meanwhile, the IRS holds data on nearly 50 million U.S. residents who have interacted with cryptocurrency through exchange subpoenas and transaction records.New IRS 1099-DA reporting requirements for digital assets are set to take effect, potentially flooding taxpayers with conflicting tax forms from multiple exchanges. Scott warns these automated reports could create widespread confusion and audit risk.“Even transfers between your own accounts, like from Coinbase to Robinhood, are being misinterpreted as taxable events by these platforms, creating phantom income and double reporting,” Scott said.WHO DEFI TAX SERVESDeFi Tax is built for users and professionals who cannot afford surprises when regulators come calling, including:• Crypto investors with significant on-chain activity• DeFi power users managing complex protocols• Web3 founders and decentralized organizations• CPAs, tax attorneys, and accounting firms advising crypto clients“We don’t optimize for speed or simplicity at the expense of accuracy,” Scott said. “DeFi Tax is built around audit defense. Every figure needs to be traceable, consistent, and defensible.”AVAILABILITYDeFi Tax is now publicly available at defitax.us, with both individual and professional tiers designed to support varying levels of on-chain complexity and audit protection needs.For more information about DeFi Tax and audit-ready crypto tax reporting, visit defitax.us.ABOUT DEFI TAXDeFi Tax is a crypto tax reporting platform designed for audit readiness. Built on four years of research conducted in collaboration with the SEC, IRS, and multiple universities, DeFi Tax provides consistent, explainable, and defensible tax reports for complex on-chain activity. The platform serves crypto investors, DeFi users, Web3 businesses, and tax professionals who require certainty rather than estimates when reporting cryptocurrency transactions.###Media Contact:Adam NelsonCEO, WorkhouseNelson@workhousepr.com+1 212. 645. 8006DeFi Tax

