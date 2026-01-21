NVBDC Certified Success: Orise Distribution Strengthens Procurement Readiness

Quentin Womack, Founder & CEO, U.S. Air Force Veteran

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NVBDC is proud to recognize Orise Distribution LLC as a Certified Success Story, highlighting the company’s continued progress in healthcare and government procurement.Orise Distribution LLC, an NVBDC-certified Veteran-owned business headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, continues to strengthen its position within healthcare and government procurement through certification , training, and strategic engagement that support continued growth.Founded in 2023 by U.S. Air Force Veteran Quentin Womack, Orise Distribution specializes in the procurement, storage, and distribution of medical supplies and devices for hospitals, clinics, and city, state, and federal government agencies. Womack’s background as a military EMT provided the foundation for his medical knowledge, while his more than 12 years in finance, including roles such as Vice President of Capital Markets, New Accounts, and Anti–Money Laundering Compliance Analyst, shaped the company’s disciplined, compliance-focused approach to operations.Orise Distribution carries more than 40,000 medical products, including a private-label line of nitrile gloves and European scrubs. It distributes advanced healthcare technologies from GE Healthcare, such as MRI machines, ultrasound systems, fetal monitors, and patient monitoring devices. The company operates with a mission centered on improving supply chains so organizations do not miss a beat.The company was certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) in August 2025, a milestone that has enhanced its credibility and visibility within corporate, government, and institutional supplier programs. Through NVBDC certification, Orise Distribution has accessed procurement-focused education, peer support from fellow Veteran business owners, and new sourcing pathways, including exposure to international procurement opportunities such as the United Nations portal.“NVBDC certification is designed to help Veteran-owned businesses compete at the highest levels of procurement,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO of the National Veteran Business Development Council. “Orise Distribution exemplifies how certification, combined with training, webinars, and strategic engagement, can position Veteran entrepreneurs for scalable growth and increased access to government and institutional opportunities. Actively participating in these resources and continuing to learn is what allows companies to go further, do better, and build long-term success. We commend Quentin and his team as they continue navigating and leveraging the tools available to them.”“NVBDC has helped improve our status as a company, built credibility, and provided a strong support system of fellow Veterans,” said Womack. “The training opportunities and resources introduced through certification are helping position our business for continued growth.”As part of its Certified Success journey, Orise Distribution has participated in NVBDC’s Services Webinar : Mastering Resources: Unlocking Global Opportunities, hosted with NVBDC’s international strategic partners, including the ITA’s VetsGoGlobal program, SBA, and EXIM Bank, and is actively preparing to leverage new global trade insights and respond to emerging RFPs. The company has also incorporated the NVBDC certification mark into its marketing materials, receiving positive feedback from partners and stakeholders.NVBDC’s support of Orise Distribution is further strengthened through its Strategic Alliance Memorandum (SAM) with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). This alliance aligns NVBDC’s industry-trusted certification standards with the SBA’s national reach to deliver coordinated resources, services, and education to Veteran-owned small businesses. Through this partnership, NVBDC and SBA support certification visibility, export readiness, global matchmaking, trade engagement, and training related to compliance, logistics, and financing for Veteran-owned firms pursuing domestic and international markets.In support of its government contracting readiness, Orise Distribution has also completed the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) START Program, a nationally recognized training and certification initiative designed to strengthen Veteran-owned businesses competing for government contracts.On December 11, 2025, Orise Distribution was one of 49 businesses from 19 states, Washington, DC, and Guam to graduate from the VIP START Program.“The VIP Program is vital for any veteran-owned company pursuing contracts with the federal government. The instructors, the content was all relevant and timely,” said Quentin Womack, Founder & CEO of Orise Distribution.VIP START, the first program of its kind in the nation, is facilitated by subject matter experts from industry and government and provides hands-on, market-based instruction across more than 20 topics, including law, accounting, insurance, human resources, marketing, and proposal development.The intensive three-day, 27-hour program is structured for C-level leaders of Veteran-owned small businesses that have been operating for at least one year and generating revenue. VIP START is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation and delivered in collaboration with partners including the U.S. Small Business Administration, Lockheed Martin, the State of Maryland, corporate sponsors, and alumni donors. Participation is provided at no cost.As Orise Distribution continues to expand operations and pursue procurement opportunities, the company continues engaging in certification, education, and strategic training opportunities that strengthen readiness and support responsible, sustainable growth.For information about Orise Distribution, contact sales@orisedistribution.com or visit orisedistribution.com.For information about the Veteran Institute for Procurement, contact Barbara Ashe at 301-738-0015 x215 or bashe@nationalvip.org, or visit nationalvip.org.To learn more about NVBDC Certification and the Certified Success Initiative, visit www.nvbdc.org About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

