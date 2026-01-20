Unlocking Global Opportunities: NVBDC Resource Webinar Featuring the Global Chamber

César Trabanco, Senior Vice President and Managing Partner at Global Chamber®

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) has long been recognized as the gold standard in certifying veteran-owned businesses. But certification is only the beginning. NVBDC’s broader mission is to ensure veteran entrepreneurs have the resources, relationships, and strategic access needed to grow, compete, and thrive—both domestically and on the global stage.That mission takes center stage on February 5, when NVBDC hosts its next Services Webinar as part of the ongoing Resource Webinar Series, featuring a globally focused partner with deep international reach: Global Chamber.Moving Beyond CertificationFor many veteran-owned businesses, earning certification answers the question of credibility. What comes next is more complex: How do I scale? Where do new markets come from? Who can help me navigate opportunities beyond U.S. borders?The NVBDC Resource Webinar Series was designed to meet veteran business owners at this critical inflection point. Rather than sales-driven presentations, these webinars focus on education, access, and practical guidance, connecting veterans directly with organizations that can help them move from certification to execution.A Global Perspective with Global ChamberGlobal Chamberis a global business platform spanning 605+ chapters across 195 countries, built for growth-oriented organizations, leaders, and future leaders seeking to expand beyond borders with confidence. Its mission is to make cross-regional success more intentional, trusted, simple, and satisfying.Global Chamber adds value by creating warm, strategic connections to targeted clients, investors, partners, and resources around the world, reducing friction and uncertainty in international business. Its vision is to make exporting, importing, investing, and doing business across regions as easy as doing business across the street.For veteran-owned businesses—many of which already bring operational discipline, leadership under pressure, and mission-driven execution, global expansion can be a natural next step. The challenge is understanding where to begin and how to move forward responsibly. This webinar will demystify that journey by showing how Global Chamber helps businesses move from interest to action through trusted global connections.What the February 5 Webinar Will DeliverParticipants in the February 5 Resource Webinar will gain actionable insight into what global growth really looks like for veteran-owned businesses. Topics will include an overview of Global Chamber’s services and international network, how veteran-owned firms can prepare for global opportunities, and how NVBDC-certified businesses can leverage partnerships beyond the United States.Attendees will also hear practical examples of how companies engage with global chambers and trade ecosystems, along with clear next steps for veterans interested in exporting, forming international partnerships, or sourcing globally. Importantly, this session is not a sales pitch—it is a resource-driven conversation built around readiness, access, and long-term opportunity.Who Should AttendThe webinar is designed for a broad cross-section of the NVBDC ecosystem, including:NVBDC-certified veteran-owned businessesVeteran entrepreneurs exploring growth beyond domestic marketsCorporate members seeking globally capable veteran suppliersVeteran business owners looking to diversify revenue and partnershipsWhether a business is actively pursuing international expansion or simply wants to understand what global opportunities may exist in the future, this session will provide clarity and direction.NVBDC’s Ongoing CommitmentThe Resource Webinar Series reflects NVBDC’s commitment to ensuring veteran-owned businesses are not only recognized but fully supported throughout their growth journey. By partnering with organizations like Global Chamber, NVBDC continues to build pathways from service to sustainable success—locally, nationally, and globally.Webinar DetailsTitle: NVBDC Resource Webinar featuring Global ChamberDate: February 5Format: VirtualHost: NVBDC Services CommitteeRegister Here: https://nvbdc.org/events/ About NVBDC:The National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is the original third-party authority for certifying veteran-owned businesses. NVBDC provides a credible and reliable certification process for veterans who own and operate businesses, ensuring that corporate members have access to a diverse and talented pool of veteran entrepreneurs.Learn how to become an NVBDC Certified SD/VOB by visiting our website: www.nvbdc.org or contacting us directly: (888) CERTIFIED.NVBDC MISSION:NVBDC is the only Veteran-Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. Its purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses and ensure that valid documentation of veteran ownership and control exists.

