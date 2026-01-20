Shufti Partners with DevCode Identity to Deliver KYC and Identity Verification Through Identity Orchestration Platform

A strategic partnership enables firms to apply KYC and identity verification within workflow-led onboarding managed through an identity orchestration platform.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shufti, the global identity verification and fraud prevention provider, announced a key partnership with DevCode Identity, part of the DevCode Group, to support KYC (Know Your Customer), KYB (Know Your Business), and AML (Anti-Money Laundering), and identity verification within workflow-led, multi-market onboarding managed through identity orchestration.

As digital onboarding expands across regions, products, and customer segments, identity verification has evolved from a single checkpoint into an ongoing operational requirement. Organizations must apply identity controls consistently while adapting onboarding workflows to varying regulatory frameworks, document standards, and risk profiles, without creating fragmented integrations or losing audit visibility.

Shufti addresses this need by providing global identity verification and fraud prevention capabilities that support diverse geographies, document types, and use cases. Through this partnership, Shufti’s identity verification services can be utilised within onboarding environments managed through workflow-led identity orchestration, enabling organisations to deploy Shufti’s deepfake detection, liveness detection, biometric verification, document verification, age verification, AML/KYC screening, and reusable identity capabilities in line with how large-scale, regulated onboarding programmes are structured.

DevCode Identity provides an identity orchestration platform designed to help organizations manage onboarding, authentication, and compliance workflows through a single integration. The platform connects to over 200 identity and KYC providers and includes a workflow engine and real-time reporting layer to support routing decisions, operational oversight, and change management across customer journeys.

A core component of DevCode Identity’s platform is its Automation and Conversion Driven Compliance model, which focuses on meeting regulatory requirements through adaptive, workflow-based decisioning rather than fixed verification paths. This approach allows teams to apply, escalate, or adjust identity checks based on market, risk, or operational context while maintaining governance and reporting.

Mark Knighton, Chief Business Development Officer – Global Alliances at DevCode Identity, said:

“The future of digital identity is defined by trust, interoperability, and regulatory alignment, so our partnership with Shufti reinforces DevCode Identity’s commitment to supporting our global customers with the most secure, best-in-class, compliant identity verification solutions available today. Combining our Conversion Driven Compliance Orchestration Platform with Shufti’s global KYC and IDV capabilities allows our customers not only to navigate complex regulatory demands, but also maintain a seamless customer onboarding experience with the highest achievable conversion rates.”

Through the partnership, organizations using DevCode Identity can incorporate Shufti as a KYC, KYB, and IDV verification provider within these workflow-led onboarding journeys, combining Shufti’s verification capabilities with DevCode Identity’s orchestration, routing, and reporting layer.

Through this collaboration, organizations can:

-Apply Shufti’s KYC, KYB, AML, and identity verification within workflow-managed onboarding journeys

-Route verification steps based on market, risk, and operational requirements

-Manage onboarding and compliance workflows through a single orchestration platform

-Maintain consistent governance and reporting across identity verification decisions

Roger Redfearn-Tyrzyk, Chief Commercial Officer at Shufti, said:

“As identity verification programmes grow in scale and complexity, organizations need verification capabilities that fit into how onboarding is actually operated. This partnership allows Shufti’s verification technology to be used within governed, workflow-based environments, supporting consistent identity controls across markets without sacrificing operational oversight.”

The partnership reflects a shared focus on helping organisations operationalize identity verification in a way that is scalable, governed, and aligned with real-world onboarding requirements, bringing together workflow-led control and specialist verification execution.

Further details on availability and implementation will be shared directly with customers through Shufti and DevCode Identity channels.

About Shufti

Shufti is a global provider of identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, supporting KYC, KYB, AML, and identity checks used in digital onboarding and compliance workflows. The company works with organizations operating in regulated environments, including financial services, fintech, gaming, and digital platforms.

Shufti's fully in-house built stacks are designed to support diverse document types, geographies, and risk scenarios, enabling teams to apply identity controls consistently across markets while maintaining governance, audit readiness, and operational confidence.



About DevCode Identity

DevCode Identity, part of the DevCode Group, provides an identity orchestration platform that helps organizations manage onboarding, authentication, and verification workflows at scale. The platform integrates over 200 identity and KYC providers and offers a single API, supported by a workflow engine and real-time reporting, to manage onboarding and compliance processes across global markets.

Trusted by industry partners and adopted across multiple regulated sectors, DevCode Identity is redefining how businesses handle digital identity, making secure, compliant, and high-performance identity verification solutions accessible for companies of all sizes.

