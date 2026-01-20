Shapiro Administration Invests $5 Million to Support Community Projects in Philadelphia

Strengthening neighborhoods and communities helps create more opportunity for Pennsylvanians while continuing to position our Commonwealth as an economic development leader.

Projects include funding for a maternal health care center, community park improvements, cleanup of blighted properties, and more in Philadelphia.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced 17 new project approvals totaling $5 million through the Local Share Account (LSA) – Philadelphia program. The projects include funding to create a maternal health care center, rehabilitate blighted properties, provide community park improvements, and make renovations to community relief organizations.

LSA – Philadelphia projects focus on community improvement, economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and public interest projects in the city of Philadelphia.

“This funding will support critical projects that make Philadelphia safer, healthier, and more vibrant for residents and visitors alike,” said Secretary Siger. “From day one, the Shapiro Administration has focused on supporting and investing in communities so that we can improve quality of life for every Pennsylvanian, drive economic growth, and strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy.”

The following Philadelphia projects are receiving funding:

Community Involvement

$500,000 to Delaware River Waterfront Corporation to construct a multimodal roadway and trail upgrade that will extend the Delaware River Trail along Cumberland Street to connect the Delaware River Waterfront and future Graffiti Pier Park

$170,000 to Historic Germantown to complete building system upgrades at the headquarters of Historic Germantown and its subsidiary, the Germantown Historical Society, located at 5501-05 Germantown Avenue

$350,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia to expand their Northeast Frankford Club facility, including the creation of a new entryway, fitness center, and ground-level bathrooms

$325,000 to Hispanic Association of Contractors and Enterprises to make facility improvements to their Welcome Center in Philadelphia, which include renovating the second floor of the facility to house a small business center

Economic Development

$500,000 to Oshun Family Center to create a maternal health center at 3213 Frankford Avenue

$400,000 to Enterprise Center Community Development Corporation to rehabilitate blighted properties located at 20-26 South 52nd Street to become a commercial property that will house a national grocery store, restaurant, and cafe

Neighborhood Revitalization

$225,000 to West Philadelphia Corridor Collaborative to install an additional 563 security cameras and 450 motion-sensor flood lights in the West Philadelphia Corridor

$400,000 to Children's Crisis Treatment Center to complete site preparation and paving at a new behavioral and mental health community center located at 3100 North 5th Street

Public Interest

$500,000 to Face to Face to renovate a building at 123 East Price Street, which will include the installation of a new HVAC system and wiring for high-speed internet and other telecommunications needs

$275,000 to Philadelphia Gospel Movement to renovate the Oasis Hope Center to create an open space for community activities

$366,000 to Queen Village Neighbors Association to make improvements to Bainbridge Green Park, including tree and plant removal, soil improvements, and the addition of a garden

$39,000 to Philadelphia Corporation for Aging to renovate their Annex Building, which will include replacing the structural supports in the building's basement

$125,000 to Friends of Jefferson Square Park to renovate sidewalk and pedestrian walkways at Jefferson Square Park

$150,000 to Lutheran Social Mission Society to install new windows and make HVAC upgrades to their community hub in Philadelphia

$325,000 to Philadelphia Department of Public Health to purchase and install a cooling tower at Health Center 6 on Girard Avenue

$250,000 to We Love Philly to renovate their community center at 1431-39 North 52nd Street, including electrical system upgrades and improvements to the bathroom facilities and HVAC systems

$100,000 to Southwest Community Development to renovate their community center at 6328 Paschall Avenue, including replacement of the building's elevator and corridor improvements

DCED has established the Local Share Account (LSA) – Philadelphia program to distribute a portion of slot machine license operation fees from Category 1 or 2 facilities operating within the City of Philadelphia. The funds are available under Act 71 (the Gaming Act) for economic development, neighborhood revitalization, community improvement, and other projects in the public interest within the City of Philadelphia.

