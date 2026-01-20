CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Minneapolis, MN

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

I became a veterinarian specifically to ensure that every animal receives the gift of a peaceful, pain-free passing.” — Dr. Renee Schott

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodaPet has introduced a new licensed veterinarian to expand its services for in-home pet euthanasia in Minneapolis, MN. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Renee Schott plans to serve pets and pet parents in Minneapolis and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Minneapolis becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. Renee Schott brings deeply compassionate, highly specialized end-of-life veterinary care to families in and around North Branch—an area she knows firsthand is often underserved when it comes to personalized veterinary services. “Living and working in North Branch, I’ve realized that families in rural areas often have very few options when it comes to end-of-life care,” says Dr. Schott. “I don’t believe anyone should have to drive long distances with a suffering pet just to reach a clinical setting. By offering in-home services, I’m able to ensure my neighbors have access to a peaceful, private, and dignified goodbye right in their own living rooms.”Dr.Schott earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin–River Falls and her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 2009. Raised on a hobby farm south of Green Bay—where her very first pet was a chicken—she developed an early respect for animals of all kinds. After veterinary school, she practiced emergency and exotic medicine in Chicago, caring for everything from dogs and cats to reptiles and birds. She later served as Medical Director of the world’s largest wildlife rehabilitation center, overseeing care for more than 22,000 animals each year.It was through this work that Dr. Schott found her calling. “I became a veterinarian specifically to ensure that every animal receives the gift of a peaceful, pain-free passing,” she shares. “After years of refining euthanasia protocols for thousands of animals, I know that being in a familiar, loving environment—rather than a stressful clinic—is the most dignified way to honor the bond between a pet and their family.” Her expertise includes developing and teaching calm, humane euthanasia practices, even for high-stress wildlife patients.Dr. Schott partnered with CodaPet to bring this level of care directly into local homes. “Their mission aligns with my own—making compassionate, high-quality end-of-life care accessible to the community,” she explains. “My background as both a veterinarian and a life coach allows me to support families through the emotional weight of this transition, and CodaPet provides the perfect platform to do that in the place pets feel safest: home.”When she’s not caring for families and their pets, Dr. Schott continues to teach, write, and support wildlife causes. She finds balance in quiet time outdoors, live music, and life shared with her own feathered and furry companions.Dr. Renee Schott serves Cambridge and the surrounding east-central Minnesota communities, including Isanti, Chisago, Pine, and northern Anoka County, covering nearby cities, lake areas, and rural towns where local families care for their pets.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a compassionate and licensed veterinarian. Prior to the appointment, the veterinarian contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have. At the appointment, the veterinarian assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.The visit takes, on average, 45 minutes. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure. The veterinarian only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet. For those who need support with aftercare, the veterinarian can assist with transportation and cremation services.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One major benefit of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. In addition, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of support and comfort during a very difficult time.3. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the experience. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Minneapolis. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $100 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

