In Memoriam: Richard Williams

Published on: 20th January 2026

ECRE is sorry to share the sad news of the death of our former EU Representative, Richard Williams, who passed away over Christmas.

Richard led ECRE’s EU office between 2004 and 2007, during which time he played a crucial role in helping the organisation to establish its advocacy work in Brussels and prepare to move the secretariat from London to Brussels. After leaving ECRE, Richard remained committed to fighting for dignity and respect for the lives of refugees by working and volunteering for various migration-related projects and organisations.

ECRE owes a huge debt of gratitude to Richard for his work: his dedication, kindness, sense of humour and professionalism helped everyone working with him to feel appreciated and seen. Richard was always ready to support, motivate and advise his colleagues. His dedication to the refugee and the environmental causes was admirable and inspiring. He is very fondly remembered by all who worked with him.

RIP Richard. We will miss you.

In Memoriam: Richard Williams

