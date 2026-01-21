Live Animals Industry Analysis: Market Competition and Future Outlook

Live Animals Market Report 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The live animals market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer demands and advances in livestock management. As the global population expands and dietary preferences shift, the market is set for continued expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, growth factors, key challenges, and regional dynamics shaping this vital industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Live Animals Market

The live animals market is expected to continue its strong momentum, increasing from $2588.03 billion in 2025 to $2737.19 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This robust growth during the historical period has been fueled by rising worldwide meat consumption, heightened demand for dairy products, improvements in traditional breeding practices, growth in commercial livestock farming, and better disease control measures.

Looking ahead, the market is forecast to expand further, reaching $3396.77 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%. Factors contributing to this positive outlook include wider adoption of genomic selection technologies, a growing emphasis on sustainable livestock production systems, enhanced breeding efficiency programs, expanding international trade of live animals, and increasing adherence to animal welfare standards. Emerging trends anticipated in the coming years involve stronger demand for premium livestock breeds, advancement of disease-resistant animal varieties, improvements in livestock productivity techniques, a shift toward ethical animal management practices, and a focus on traceability and verified animal origins.

Defining the Scope of the Live Animals Market

Live animals encompass all living creatures other than humans, including birds, fish, crustaceans, insects, reptiles, worms, and even developing eggs. These animals serve various purposes such as breeding, milk and meat production, egg laying, or labor. The market segments these animals based on species and intended uses, reflecting the diverse roles they play across agricultural and commercial sectors.

Key Factor Driving Growth: The Impact of Zoonotic Diseases

One of the most critical factors influencing the expansion of the live animals market is the rising incidence of zoonotic diseases. Zoonotic diseases are infections caused by pathogens like bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi that can transfer between animals and humans. The close interaction between people and live animals significantly raises the risk of disease transmission. This concern is particularly relevant in live animal markets, where humans often come into direct contact with animals, their bodily fluids, or contaminated environments.

For example, in February 2023, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), a respected US-based think tank, reported that up to 75% of newly identified or emerging infectious diseases and 60% of all recognized infectious diseases originate from animals. Globally, zoonotic diseases are responsible for approximately 2.7 million human deaths and 2.5 billion disease episodes annually. This growing awareness and concern around zoonotic diseases are key drivers pushing the development and regulation of the live animals market.

Regional Leadership in the Live Animals Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for live animals. The market analysis also includes other significant regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The prominence of Asia-Pacific reflects its vast livestock farming activities, increasing demand for animal products, and expanding trade networks.

