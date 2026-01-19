St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2009202
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 17th, 2025 at 1418 hours
STREET: Montgomery Rd
TOWN: Enosburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Prive Hill Rd
VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Drugs
ACCUSSED: Courtney Pascoe
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 17, 2025, at approximately 1418 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Montgomery Rd and Prive Hill Rd in Enosburgh. The operator was identified as Courtney Pascoe (46) of Cambridge, VT. While speaking with Troopers, Pascoe showed signs of impairment. Ultimately, Pascoe was arrested, transported to the barracks, processed for DUI Drugs and released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on March 31, 2026, at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Second and Subsequent Offense.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Franklin County
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2026 0800 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
