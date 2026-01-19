St. Albans Barracks / DUI #2 - Drugs

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 25A2009202

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: December 17th, 2025 at 1418 hours

STREET: Montgomery Rd

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Prive Hill Rd

VIOLATION: DUI #2 - Drugs

ACCUSSED: Courtney Pascoe

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 17, 2025, at approximately 1418 hours, The Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash at the intersection of Montgomery Rd and Prive Hill Rd in Enosburgh. The operator was identified as Courtney Pascoe (46) of Cambridge, VT. While speaking with Troopers, Pascoe showed signs of impairment. Ultimately, Pascoe was arrested, transported to the barracks, processed for DUI Drugs and released with a citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court on March 31, 2026, at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of DUI – Second and Subsequent Offense.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Franklin County

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/31/2026 0800 hours

