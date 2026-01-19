Knowledge Networks Launches Ethics & Responsible AI (ERAI) Fellowship at Davos

Knowledge Networks launches the 11-week ERAI Fellowship at Davos, equipping journalists with practical ethics, governance, and AI literacy tools.

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how information is produced, distributed, and trusted, Knowledge Networks has announced the launch of the Ethics & Responsible AI (ERAI) Fellowship during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos. The new fellowship responds to a growing global need: ensuring that those who inform the public are equipped to critically understand and responsibly interpret AI-driven systems.The ERAI Fellowship is an 11-week executive learning program created specifically for journalists and media professionals covering the societal, political, and economic impacts of artificial intelligence. At a time when AI influences everything from news discovery and content creation to verification and audience trust, the program is designed to bridge the gap between fast-moving technology and thoughtful public communication.Delivered under Knowledge Networks’ Global Policy & Intelligence pillar, the fellowship places a strong emphasis on ethics, governance, verification, and applied practice. Participants will engage with real-world case studies, policy frameworks, and practical tools that help them assess AI systems not only as technologies but also as forces shaping democracy, accountability, and public discourse.Rather than focusing on abstract theory, the ERAI Fellowship emphasizes actionable insight. Fellows will learn how AI models are trained and deployed, where bias and risk can emerge, how governance mechanisms are evolving across regions, and what responsible use looks like in media-driven environments. The program also explores emerging challenges such as synthetic media, algorithmic amplification, and AI-assisted journalism.To meet the realities of modern newsrooms, the fellowship is delivered through a rolling, newsroom-compatible cohort model, allowing participants to engage deeply without stepping away from their professional responsibilities. This flexible structure ensures that journalists can immediately apply what they learn to their reporting, editorial decisions, and newsroom policies.The first ERAI Fellowship cohort will begin in March 2026, bringing together a global group of media professionals committed to strengthening public understanding of AI. By empowering journalists with ethical and governance-focused AI literacy, Knowledge Networks aims to support more informed coverage, stronger verification practices, and greater public trust in an increasingly AI-mediated information ecosystem.With the launch of the ERAI Fellowship, Knowledge Networks reinforces its commitment to shaping responsible AI narratives—by investing in the people who tell the world’s most important stories.About Knowledge NetworksKnowledge Networks champions responsible and inclusive AI innovation worldwide. Through its initiatives, it supports startups, enterprises, and governments in shaping ethical AI policy, fostering collaboration, and driving practical, high-impact solutions. Its mission is to democratize AI knowledge and unite diverse voices to build smarter, fairer futures across industries and communities.

