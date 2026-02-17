BaaDigi Launches the Predictable Work Engine™: A Complete Digital Infrastructure System for Residential Contractors

How our system works. You Could be 21 Days from Systems Go Happy Builder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BaaDigi , a digital infrastructure company serving blue‑collar contractors, has launched the Predictable Work Engine™ — a turnkey system that helps residential contractors stop chasing leads and start forecasting booked jobs 30–90 days out.The Predictable Work Engine™ is not another marketing package. It is a complete infrastructure install that integrates high‑intent Google Ads, neighborhood‑focused SEO, automated follow‑up, and real call tracking into a single system that generates, qualifies, and books exclusive jobs.“Contractors don’t need more clicks. They need control,” says Ryan Goering, founder of BaaDigi. “Most contractors are stuck in ‘feast or famine’ because their foundation is cracked — leads come in, but they leak out through bad websites, missed calls, and no tracking. We fix the whole system.”Built for real contractorsThe Predictable Work Engine™ is designed for residential contractors in roofing, HVAC, plumbing, and remodeling doing roughly $1M–$3M in annual revenue. These owners run real crews and are tired of low‑quality shared leads and disconnected vendors that can’t be tied to booked jobs.What the Engine includesHigh‑intent demand: Exclusive Google Search campaigns targeting “ready to buy” terms in the contractor’s service area.​Neighborhood dominance: Local SEO pages to rank in high‑value suburbs and drive more inbound calls.​Long‑term follow‑up: Automation that nurtures undecided leads for 6–12 months so they convert when they are ready.​Strategic planning: Quarterly strategy summits to prepare for seasonality and avoid slow months.​True tracking: Call and job tracking that shows exactly which channel and dollar produced each booked job.Territory exclusivityBaaDigi only installs one Engine per service type, per market, giving contractors true territory exclusivity instead of competing with the same provider’s other clients. This model protects local marketing investment and helps owners build long‑term market share.Outcomes for contractorsContractors using the Predictable Work Engine™ report a reliable 30–60 day forecast of booked jobs, a sharp drop in lead waste, and full ownership of their website, ad accounts, and CRM data. The goal is simple: more booked work with less chaos and dependency on traditional agencies.Apply for territory accessBaaDigi is currently onboarding contractors in select U.S. markets. Contractors can request a free market scan and demo.

