Royalton Barracks / Crash Investigation - LSA **UPDATE**
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26B2000234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Clark
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#:(802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/16/26
STREET: VT Route 12
TOWN: Randolph
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Ln
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Erica Gokey
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Andrew White
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi
VEHICLE MODEL: Mirage
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Serious
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 01/16/26 at approximately 0513hrs, Vermont State Police Responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 12 in the area of Meadow Ln, Randolph VT. On scene investigation determined that Vehicle 1 crashed head on with Vehicle 2. Operator 1 left the scene and has not been identified at this time. Operator 2 was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.
This crash is actively being investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at (802) 234-9933.
VSP will provide an update when information is available.
UPDATE:
Operator 1 has been identified as Erica Gokey, 46, of Roxbury VT. Gokey was located at Gifford Medical Center on 01/17/26 where she was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/25/26 at 0830hrs to answer to the charge of LSA. Gokey was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for T23 VSA 1038 (Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic) and T23 VSA 800(a) (Operating Without Liability Insurance).
Investigation determined that Vehicle 2 was traveling north on VT Route 12 prior to the crash.
Vehicle 1 was traveling south on VT Route 12 when it departed from its lane of travel and struck Vehicle 2 head on.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/26 / 0830hrs
