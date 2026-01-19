Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Crash Investigation - LSA **UPDATE**

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


CASE#: 26B2000234                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Clark

STATION: Royalton             

CONTACT#:(802) 234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 01/16/26

STREET: VT Route 12

TOWN: Randolph

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Meadow Ln

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER:    Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Erica Gokey 

AGE: 46    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Roxbury VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Gifford Medical Center 


VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Andrew White

AGE: 46    

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT


VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Mitsubishi

VEHICLE MODEL: Mirage

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Serious

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center





SUMMARY OF CRASH:


On 01/16/26 at approximately 0513hrs, Vermont State Police Responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 12 in the area of Meadow Ln, Randolph VT. On scene investigation determined that Vehicle 1 crashed head on with Vehicle 2. Operator 1 left the scene and has not been identified at this time. Operator 2 was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with suspected serious injuries.


This crash is actively being investigated. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks at (802) 234-9933.



VSP will provide an update when information is available.


UPDATE:


Operator 1 has been identified as Erica Gokey, 46, of Roxbury VT. Gokey was located at Gifford Medical Center on 01/17/26 where she was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 03/25/26 at 0830hrs to answer to the charge of LSA. Gokey was also issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for T23 VSA 1038 (Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic) and T23 VSA 800(a) (Operating Without Liability Insurance). 


Investigation determined that Vehicle 2 was traveling north on VT Route 12 prior to the crash. 


Vehicle 1 was traveling south on VT Route 12 when it departed from its lane of travel and struck Vehicle 2 head on. 




_______

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orange 

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/25/26 / 0830hrs




*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


