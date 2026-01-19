Anthem Pleasant’s 2025 momentum fuels 2026: hospital-friendly bedside joy, Toothbrush Pillow innovation, and Arizona florist growth

Entrepreneur and inventor Anthem Pleasant (@anthempleasant) today released a year-in-review update for Pleasant Enterprises, summarizing 2025 progress and outlining priorities for 2026 across Bouquets & Bubbles, Toothbrush Pillow (@toothbrushpillow), Postal Notice, Pleasant Limousines, Peoria Florist (@peoriaflorist), Sun City Flowers, and Anthem Stamps (anthemstamps.com).Pleasant said the past year focused on program readiness, practical documentation, and community service rather than a single headline launch. "Different categories mature at different speeds," Pleasant said. "Healthcare-facing initiatives require alignment with hospital guidance, consumer-product licensing requires clear visuals and careful disclaimers, and local service businesses require daily consistency. Our job is to keep each track moving and to keep the public record clear." These updates reflect work completed, partnerships explored, and needs observed. Our job is to keep each track moving and to keep the public record clear.” These updates reflect work completed, partnerships explored, and needs observed.2025 Highlights at a Glance• Bouquets & Bubblesreceived approval from multiple children’s hospitals to fundraise using a model built around permanent botanicals and bedside delivery.• Bouquets & Bubblesintroduced themed bedside gifts: hospital-friendly arrangements paired with baseball or movie tickets, designed to create a moment of anticipation and comfort for pediatric patients and families.• Bouquets & Bubbleslaunched Instagram @bouquetsforkids and continued building FlowerGiving.com as a public information hub for program updates and support pathways.• Bouquets & Bubblestook steps to protect its brand identity, halting potential confusion from similar naming in the marketplace.• Toothbrush Pillow (@toothbrushpillow) produced updated retail-facing renderings and presented them to trade partners including Costco, Amazon, Walmart, and Sam’s Club; the Costco submission was placed in Costco’s database for potential future licensing review (rendering only; no current license or endorsement).• Toothbrush Pillow continued participation with SIGIS (Special Interest Group for IIAS Standards) and maintained standards-aware planning related to HSA/FSA transactions and eligibility identification.• Postal Notice continued monitoring USPS Informed Delivery developments, including references to “Mail Delivery Notification,” described in USPS materials as a way for eligible customers to receive timely updates on mail delivery.• Pleasant Limousines continued developing renderings that explore multi-source energy needs as AI-driven load growth increases attention on reliability planning.• Peoria Florist reported 9.48% year-over-year growth in 2025, and Sun City Flowers reported 28.9% year-over-year growth, serving Arizona communities across everyday and ceremonial occasions.• Anthem Stamps expanded its e-commerce footprint in philately and event postage.Bouquets & Bubbles: Children’s Hospital Fundraising Approval and Bedside Gifts Designed for Clinical SettingsBouquets & Bubblesreported that it received approval from multiple children’s hospitals to fundraise on their behalf through a bedside-giving program that uses permanent botanicals. The model was developed for environments where live plants or fresh-cut flowers may be restricted, particularly in areas serving immunocompromised patients. Hospital infection-prevention guidance commonly limits live plants and flowers in certain units, citing risks associated with vase water, soil, and decaying organic matter. For example, one pediatric immunocompromised-patient guideline prohibits live plants and flowers in immunocompromised patient rooms and certain ICU rooms, noting that vase water and soil can contain potential pathogens and that decaying organic matter may contain fungus.Pleasant Enterprises said the program’s use of permanent botanicals is intended to support hospital requirements that emphasize cleanliness and minimize allergy or respiratory triggers. The organization noted that specific rules vary by facility and unit, and that hospital guidance governs timing, placement, and handling. Because some specialized units recommend excluding plants and flowers—including fresh, dried, and artificial—from areas predominantly caring for immunocompromised patients, Bouquets & Bubblessaid it works within each facility’s approval process and relies on hospital direction regarding what items may be delivered. The company said its approach is to simplify compliance by using arrangements that require no water, limit scent, and minimize handling.The bedside gifts combine a visual comfort item with an experience-oriented element. Each arrangement is paired with either baseball tickets or movie tickets. Pleasant said the ticket pairing is intended to create a forward-looking element that supports Child Life and Creative & Therapeutic Arts priorities such as positive distraction, comfort, and connection. “A bedside gift can be a small anchor,” Pleasant said. “The tickets are meant to represent a return to normal routines, even if the outing happens later.”How the Bedside Gift Program WorksBouquets & Bubblesdescribed its hospital-approved model as a five-step process designed to reduce operational burden:Donors fund themed bedside gifts through a campaign approved by participating children’s hospitals.Bouquets & Bubblesproduces and quality-checks permanent botanical arrangements using materials selected for durability and a hospital-friendly appearance.Each arrangement is packaged with baseball or movie tickets as part of the themed bedside gift concept.Delivery timing and placement are coordinated with hospital guidance so privacy, patient choice, and unit rules are respected.Child Life or Creative & Therapeutic Arts teams may align gifts with milestones or programming where positive distraction is beneficial.The organization said the program is structured to remain adaptable to a child’s situation. Some families may plan an outing later; others may treat tickets as symbolic and focus on the bedside moment itself. Bouquets & Bubblessaid its operating principle is that themes should add comfort without creating additional tasks for clinical teams, including avoiding anything that would require staff to store, track, or manage inventory beyond what the hospital approves.Program Communications: @bouquetsforkids and FlowerGiving.comBouquets & Bubbleslaunched @bouquetsforkids in 2025 to publish program updates and document design decisions related to hospital-friendly requirements, including how materials are selected to support a clean presentation. Pleasant Enterprises said FlowerGiving.com is being used as the public-facing home for program descriptions, campaign links, and sponsor or community pathways. The organization said it is building repeatable templates for hospital partners that keep public messaging consistent while protecting privacy and respecting patient boundaries.Brand Clarity and Mission RecognitionAs the program gained visibility, Bouquets & Bubblessaid it focused on keeping its name clear and recognizable. In 2025, the organization took steps to halt the use of similar branding that could create confusion for supporters, partners, or hospital stakeholders. Pleasant said clear branding is a practical safeguard in charitable work because donors associate a program name with specific standards, including safety-first decisions and consistent quality. The organization said maintaining clarity also supports future licensing and expansion, and helps ensure hospitals and sponsors can identify the correct program and reference materials.Bouquets & Bubbles2026 PrioritiesFor 2026, Pleasant Enterprises said Bouquets & Bubbleswill focus on:• expanding the number of children’s hospital approvals and supporting repeat campaigns aligned with hospital calendars;• refining permanent botanical standards to remain scent-conscious, easy to handle, and visually consistent at bedside;• expanding themed bedside options while maintaining clear disclosures for any third-party ticketing relationships; and• strengthening sponsor reporting with measurable counts and privacy-safe storytelling across FlowerGiving.com and @bouquetsforkids.The organization added that reporting will emphasize practical, non-identifying measures, such as the number of bedside gifts funded, delivery windows aligned to hospital direction, and program summaries that can be shared publicly without referencing protected health information.Toothbrush Pillow (@toothbrushpillow): Updated Renderings, Trade Outreach, and Assistive-Use PositioningPleasant Enterprises said Toothbrush Pillow advanced licensing readiness in 2025 through updated graphic renderings intended for retail and trade discussions.Patent-license renderings have been published for reference at ToothbrushPillow.com/renderings. The visuals present Toothbrush Pillow as a stabilizing aid that helps keep a toothbrush in place on a surface while toothpaste is applied, intended to reduce rolling or slipping during early brushing routines. Pleasant Enterprises said the concept messaging for 2026 will continue prioritizing clarity on intended use, limitations, and the difference between concept renderings and executed retail programs.Expanded Assistive Use Cases: Independence Across the LifespanAlthough 2025 trade materials emphasized children and toddlers learning to brush, Pleasant Enterprises said the broader assistive context remains central. The concept can be relevant to older adults and individuals who benefit from steadier, one-handed, or less messy routines, including those living with arthritis and reduced grip strength; Parkinson’s disease and tremor-related conditions; multiple sclerosis; stroke recovery and hemiparesis; neuropathy or reduced sensation; cerebral palsy; post-surgery mobility limitations; and caregivers supporting daily hygiene routines for family members who need added stability. The organization added that the concept may be relevant for other neurological or musculoskeletal conditions that affect fine motor control, and said its 2026 communications will continue describing Toothbrush Pillow as a practical aid rather than a medical treatment.SIGIS Participation and HSA/FSA AlignmentPleasant Enterprises said Toothbrush Pillow continued participation with SIGIS (Special Interest Group for IIAS Standards) in 2025 and aligned planning with the standards environment used to support benefit-card eligibility identification. SIGIS publishes an Eligible Product List and related resources used by participating merchants and plan administrators to identify items eligible for purchase or reimbursement under certain benefit plans; SIGIS also publishes eligibility criteria documents that are periodically updated by its Eligible Product List Committee. Pleasant Enterprises said it will continue referencing these standards frameworks as it prepares materials for potential channel partners.Toothbrush Pillow 2026 PrioritiesIn 2026, Pleasant Enterprises said Toothbrush Pillow priorities include continued licensing outreach supported by category-specific packaging concepts; additional educational materials for parents, dental-hygiene educators, and assistive-technology communities; broader caregiver messaging for older adults emphasizing dignity and reduced daily friction; and ongoing standards-aware planning aligned with partner requirements.Postal Notice: Monitoring USPS Informed Delivery and Mail Delivery NotificationPleasant Enterprises said Postal Notice tracked USPS Informed Delivery developments in 2025, focusing on the Mail Delivery Notification (MDN) feature. USPS describes MDN as an optional email that alerts users that daily letter mail has been delivered, typically within about 30 minutes, using data from mail carriers’ scanning devices. USPS notes MDN emails are separate from Daily Digest emails, do not appear in the Informed Delivery dashboard, and do not guarantee that a specific mailpiece shown in the Daily Digest was delivered that day. Pleasant said the MDN feature underscores the value people place on delivery timing. In 2026, Postal Notice will continue monitoring feature language and adoption.Pleasant Limousines: Renderings That Explore Multi-Source Power PlanningIn 2025, Pleasant Limousines continued developing renderings focused on how entertainment and mobility environments may address increasing power demand. Pleasant Enterprises cited AI-related load growth as one factor increasing attention on reliability, redundancy, and long-term planning, and said its 2026 work will continue producing stakeholder-ready visuals that translate complex energy topics into venue-oriented concepts. Additional renderings are planned as technical assumptions are refined further. The company noted that energy planning conversations increasingly include combined approaches, such as renewables, storage, grid interconnection, and longer-range discussions about newer generation technologies, including small modular reactors (SMRs), as part of future capacity planning.Peoria Florist (@peoriaflorist): 2025 Growth and Continued Service for Life EventsPeoria Florist reported 9.48% year-over-year growth in 2025 and continued same-day service across Peoria, Arizona. The shop’s work includes birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, weddings, graduations, new baby celebrations, get-well wishes, corporate gifting, and holiday periods such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, as well as sympathy and memorial designs for services and family gatherings. Pleasant Enterprises said 2026 priorities include continued investment in delivery discipline, clear communication with customers, and design consistency, particularly during high-volume seasonal periods.Sun City Flowers: 55+ Community Focus and Local MomentumSun City Flowers reported 28.9% year-over-year growth in 2025 while serving Sun City, Arizona. The business continues emphasizing the slogan “Florist Blooms for 55+ Lifestyle,” with service designed for birthdays, anniversaries, retirement milestones, community club events, neighbor gifts, holiday needs, and sympathy occasions. Pleasant Enterprises said 2026 priorities include maintaining service consistency, improving ordering clarity, and strengthening relationships with local organizations that serve residents through activities, volunteer efforts, and community gatherings.Anthem Stamps (anthemstamps.com): Philately Commerce and Event PostagePleasant Enterprises said 2025 also included expansion of Anthem Stamps (anthemstamps.com), an online stamp business supporting both collectors and customers seeking distinctive postage for wedding invitations and event mailings.The company said Anthem Stamps’ 2026 planning includes additional curated bundles for celebration mail, intended to simplify selection for customers while maintaining catalog breadth for collectors. Pleasant Enterprises added that the stamps business complements the organization’s broader “life events” focus by supporting the details involved in milestone correspondence.Partnership Pathways for 2026Pleasant Enterprises said 2026 partnership pathways include corporate underwriting of children’s hospital bedside gift campaigns; in-kind support for ticket components; volunteer teams for assembly of permanent botanical gifts where permitted and coordinated; and co-branded communications that highlight Creative & Therapeutic Arts and Child Life outcomes while respecting privacy. Additional partnership pathways include consumer-product licensing discussions for Toothbrush Pillow, including private-label considerations and education-forward packaging concepts, as well as collaboration opportunities related to program documentation, fulfillment planning, and sponsor reporting.Unified 2026 OutlookAcross the portfolio, Pleasant Enterprises said its 2026 focus is on programs and concepts that are straightforward for partners to evaluate and practical for end users. The organization cited three operating principles: (1) prioritize safety and cleanliness requirements in hospital-oriented giving programs; (2) maintain brand clarity and consistent documentation; and (3) scale thoughtfully through partnerships that value transparency and measurable reporting.Pleasant Enterprises said it will use plain-language documentation in 2026 so partners can evaluate programs without ambiguity. It will separate what is confirmed today from what is prospective. Third-party names and ticket providers will be presented as partners only with written agreements. The company said it will also publish clear disclaimers and provide impact summaries that respect patient privacy. In addition, Pleasant Enterprises said it will prioritize repeatable checklists for hospital partners, sponsors, and trade counterparts, with versioned documents and dates for easy reference internally.About Pleasant Enterprises and Anthem PleasantPleasant Enterprises is an Arizona-based portfolio of businesses and concept programs led by entrepreneur and inventor Anthem Pleasant (@anthempleasant). The portfolio spans floristry, hospital-oriented experiential giving, consumer product concept development, postal technology monitoring, transportation and energy-system renderings, and philately commerce through Anthem Stamps (anthemstamps.com).Media and partnership inquiries: Available upon request through FlowerGiving.com, ToothbrushPillow.com, or anthemstamps.com.

