DUI // Rutland Barracks

CASE#: 26B4000402
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: 1/19/2026 at approximately 0111 hours
STREET: S Main St / Center St
TOWN: Rutland
ACCUSED: Raymond Morris
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 19 January 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for an observed violation. Troopers identified the operator as Raymond Morris, 37 of Rutland. During the investigation, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Morris was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Morris was released with a citation to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: February 9, 2026 10:00AM
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
