DUI // Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4000402

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 1/19/2026 at approximately 0111 hours

STREET: S Main St / Center St

TOWN: Rutland

ACCUSED: Raymond Morris

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: Driving Under the Influence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 19 January 2026, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks stopped a vehicle for an observed violation. Troopers identified the operator as Raymond Morris, 37 of Rutland. During the investigation, Troopers observed indicators of impairment. Morris was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Morris was released with a citation to appear at the Rutland County Superior Court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: February 9, 2026 10:00AM

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.