APRA announces executive change

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) advises that current Executive Director, General Insurance and Banking (GIB), Jane Magill has been appointed Executive Director, Life Insurance, Private Health Insurance and Superannuation (LPHIS), filling the role vacated by Carmen Beverley-Smith.

To fill Jane’s current role, Peter Diamond, currently GM Banking, will become acting ED GIB while a recruitment process is conducted for the role.

Jane’s appointment will be effective from 16 February and Peter Diamond's acting period will commence the same day. Peter Kohlhagen will remain acting in the ED LPHIS role until Jane’s appointment takes effect.

