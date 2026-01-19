Vinmec Introduces Services, Elevating Vietnam’s Status in High-Acuity Care

Heart Failure and Cath-lab care at Vinmec have received international recognition. Advanced facilities at Vinmec support complex treatments. Vinmec offers a “hospital hotel” model with Russian interpretation and five-star amenities.

HANOI, VIETNAM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vinmec Healthcare System is expanding its medical services portfolio to better serve international patients through medical tourism, positioning Vietnam as an emerging destination for safe and accessible high-acuity care.The care journey spans specialized treatment to complex procedures across cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, stem cell therapy, and liver transplantation, all delivered under international standards. This capability was solidified recently inside a Vinmec Healthcare System operating room, where surgeons performed a medical miracle: a liver transplant for an infant weighing just 5.3 kilograms.Vinmec Strengthens Its International Patient Services PortfolioVinmec Healthcare System has emerged as a regional reference point for specialized, high-acuity care, supported by internationally recognized accreditations, including Joint Commission International (JCI). Within this framework, the system delivers an integrated care journey spanning advanced cardiology, precision orthopedics, oncology, stem cell therapy, and liver transplantation.Vinmec is the first healthcare institution in Asia to establish two centers accredited by the American College of Cardiology (ACC) for both Heart Failure and Cath-lab interventions. Complex procedures such as TAVI are supported by 3.0-Tesla MRI and high-slice CT imaging, enabling precise diagnosis and treatment.A similar emphasis on precision shapes Vinmec’s orthopedic services, where advanced 3D surgical planning and patient-specific implants are used to improve outcomes and shorten recovery. Joint replacement, and the proprietary “Anatomic mapping” technique are paired with integrated rehabilitation, allowing patients to return to daily life with greater confidence and mobility.In oncology, clinical rigor is reinforced through multidisciplinary tumor boards that follow NCCN, ESMO, and ASTRO guidelines. Advanced technologies, including CAR-T therapy, and AABB-accredited biobanking, support complex treatment decisions.Complementing this innovation is the Stem Cell Therapy center , which pioneers biomedical research and high-tech applications. This depth of expertise extends to liver transplantation, where Vinmec has demonstrated its ability to manage high-complexity procedures, including rare pediatric cases.Clinical Excellence Meets World-class CareWhile certifications help establish benchmarks, the true measure of clinical excellence lies in the lives saved.This was recently demonstrated at Vinmec through a complex liver transplant performed on an 11-month-old infant suffering from severe malnutrition, weighing just 5.3 kilograms, using a partial liver donated by the child’s mother.“Pediatric liver transplantation in malnourished infants weighing only 5–6 kilograms presents major challenges, including coagulation disorders, complex anatomical structures, and demanding vascular reconstruction” shared Associate Professor Dr. Le Van Thanh, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for Surgery, Vinmec Healthcare System.At Vinmec, success is not measured solely in the operating room, but in what follows.More than one month after the transplant, the baby became visibly more alert and active. Jaundice gradually subsided, and weight gain began. As her daughter was discharged from the intensive care unit, a smile returned to the mother’s face. “If a mother’s love is a miracle, then the doctors are the ones who made that miracle possible,” she said.Recognizing that recovery is as vital as surgery itself, Vinmec has developed a “hospital hotel” care model designed to ease the emotional and physical burden of treatment away from home. Multilingual interpretation services, including Russian, ensure clear communication, while prayer rooms and customized nutrition plans reflect respect for individual and cultural needs. The experience is completed by private recovery suites with five-star hotel–level amenities, offering patients and families a sense of comfort and calm throughout the healing journey.A Vision for the FutureThis surge in capability aligns with Vietnam’s national strategy to become a recognized medical tourism center by 2025 - 2030. For Vinmec, however, this trajectory is not defined by numbers alone, but by a long-term philosophy centered on clinical rigor, sustained investment, and patient trust.Recognized as a leading private healthcare system driving this national shift, Vinmec continues to set the bar for excellence. As a representative from Vinmec stated upon receiving the " Healthcare System of the Year in Asia " award: "We are committed to continuing methodical and creative investment, contributing to making Vietnam an emerging, capable, and promising medical hub in Asia.”.For patients in the CIS region and beyond, the waiting game is over. Vinmec marks the emergence of a care destination where safety, expertise, and compassion converge.

