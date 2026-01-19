Top CCD Tester Manufacturer Expands into Battery Testing Systems

XIAMEN, FUJIAN, CHINA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electronics manufacturing and new energy sectors are witnessing a significant surge in demand for advanced testing and quality assurance equipment. As industries increasingly rely on precision automation and energy storage solutions, the role of specialized testing manufacturers has become more critical than ever. Among these, Xiamen Acey New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., traditionally recognized for its expertise in CCD (Charge-Coupled Device) testing systems, has strategically expanded its portfolio to include high-performance BMS Tester and Battery Pack Tester, positioning itself at the forefront of technological integration across multiple high-growth industries.

CCD testers are essential in electronics manufacturing for inspecting components, verifying assemblies, and ensuring product consistency through automated optical inspection. The precision offered by these systems helps manufacturers minimize defects, improve yield rates, and maintain stringent quality standards—particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, consumer electronics, and automotive electronics. As a top manufacturer in this field, the company has built a reputation for delivering reliable, high-accuracy CCD-based inspection solutions that cater to the evolving needs of smart manufacturing and industrial automation.

However, with the rapid global shift toward electrification and renewable energy, there is a growing parallel demand for robust testing equipment in the battery and energy storage sector. Recognizing this trend, the manufacturer has leveraged its core competencies in precision measurement and automated testing to venture into the development of specialized battery testing systems. This expansion is not merely a diversification but a logical extension of its technological capabilities into an adjacent, high-potential market.

The company’s BMS Tester (Battery Management System Tester) is designed to validate the performance, safety, and reliability of BMS units, which are critical for monitoring and managing battery cells in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and portable electronics. These testers simulate real-world operating conditions, checking parameters such as voltage balancing, thermal management, state-of-charge accuracy, and fault detection capabilities. By ensuring that BMS units function correctly before integration, the tester helps prevent failures that could lead to safety incidents or reduced battery lifespan.

Complementing this is the Battery Pack Tester, which evaluates fully assembled battery packs under various electrical, thermal, and mechanical stresses. This equipment performs cycle life testing, capacity verification, discharge/charge profiling, and environmental stress testing, providing comprehensive data on pack performance, durability, and safety compliance. For battery manufacturers, electric vehicle producers, and energy storage integrators, such testers are indispensable tools for quality assurance, certification, and R&D validation.

The strategic move from CCD-based optical testing to battery system testing reflects a forward-looking understanding of industrial convergence. In modern manufacturing, especially in electric vehicle and electronics production, both visual inspection and functional battery testing are crucial stages in the assembly line. A manufacturer capable of supplying integrated testing solutions—from checking PCB soldering defects with CCD systems to validating the heart of the powertrain with battery testers—offers significant value by simplifying the supply chain, ensuring testing consistency, and providing holistic technical support.

Industry analysts note that this expansion aligns with broader trends toward electrification, renewable integration, and smart factory adoption. Manufacturers that can provide cross-domain expertise are better equipped to serve clients who operate at the intersection of electronics, automotive, and energy. Moreover, as battery technology evolves—with developments in solid-state batteries, fast-charging systems, and second-life applications—the need for advanced, adaptable testing equipment will only intensify.

About Xiamen Acey New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Acey New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology-driven enterprise specializing in the research, development, and production of high-precision testing equipment. Initially known for its advanced CCD Testers used in electronics manufacturing and optical inspection, the company has strategically expanded into the growing field of energy storage testing. Its product range now includes sophisticated BMS Tester and Battery Pack Tester, serving the electric vehicle, renewable energy, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to innovation, accuracy, and reliability, the company supports global customers in enhancing product quality, safety, and performance through cutting-edge testing solutions. With a strong focus on R&D and customer collaboration, Xiamen Acey continues to adapt and contribute to the technological advancements shaping modern industry.

Address: No.223, Qishan North Road, Huli District, Xiamen, Fujian, China

Official Website: www.aceymachinery.com/

