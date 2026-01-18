Recognizing Stalking Awareness Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today recognized January as Stalking Awareness Month and January 18 as Stalking Awareness Day of Action in New York State, issuing a proclamation and directing 16 State landmarks to be illuminated tonight in honor of those impacted by stalking and all forms of gender-based violence.

“Protecting New Yorkers from domestic violence and all forms of gender-based violence is personal to me. That is why I am committed to protecting New Yorkers from harm, and ensuring New York is a safe place for all,” Governor Hochul said. “As we illuminate State landmarks, New York is raising awareness of the serious crime of stalking, reaffirming our support of all those who have been impacted by stalking, and working to ensure violence and intimidation have no place in New York communities.”

These announcements mark another critical step forward in the Governor’s public safety agenda, with an increased focus on those impacted by technology-facilitated stalking: 80 percent of stalking victims report being stalked with technology, and 43 percent of federal cyberstalking cases include the use of social media platforms to track someone.

These 16 landmarks will be illuminated to mark Stalking Awareness Day:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

In recognition of Stalking Awareness Month and the increasing prevalence of technology-facilitated stalking, the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) launched a Stalking Awareness Month social media campaign to inform New Yorkers about digital dangers and ways to protect themselves. The campaign includes helpful videos to show social media users how to block location sharing, something many users are unaware that some applications share automatically. Visit OPDV’s Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn pages for more information on stalking and where to find resources.

OPDV also launched the latest video in its VOICES: Survivor Stories series, featuring a Capital Region survivor’s personal story of being stalked by an acquaintance for years. A resident of Schuylerville, Cassandra Wilusz’s stalker terrorized her by harassing her through email and social media, stalking her with his car and his airplane, and posting photos of her home through a fake Facebook account. You can watch the video on OPDV’s YouTube Channel here.

Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Owens said, “We know stalking poses real dangers to victims and survivors and their loved ones. Sadly, with the rapidly changing digital landscape, those who cause harm are finding new ways to intimidate and threaten their victims. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for always working to raise awareness around gender-based violence, including stalking, and your efforts to protect New Yorkers. Everyone deserves to feel safe, be it online, at home, or wherever they may go.”

New York State Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “People often minimize stalking, but this behavior instills fear and can escalate and lead to serious physical harm. I want anyone who is being stalked to know that OVS takes this crime seriously. We fund victim assistance programs across the state that provide services free of charge. I thank Governor Hochul for her unwavering commitment to our programs supporting survivors of stalking, crime and abuse.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Stalking is an often hidden form of domestic violence — a deliberate pattern of harassment and control that puts the safety, stability, and mental well-being of victims at risk. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, New York State is continuing to strengthen support for survivors through prevention, intervention, and access to resources. The Office of Children and Family Services thanks the Governor for raising awareness on Stalking Awareness Day and reaffirming that every New Yorker deserves to live free from fear, intimidation, and abuse.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “As technology evolves, so do the tactics used to stalk and intimidate. At DCJS, we work to keep New Yorkers safe by training law enforcement to recognize and investigate technology-facilitated stalking, strengthening collaboration with our state and local partners, and ensuring agencies have the tools and knowledge they need to intervene early and protect victims.”

During Governor Hochul’s tenure, New York has increased protections for domestic violence victims and survivors by providing for the termination of an abuser’s access to vehicle tracking technology, and allowing family and household members to obtain orders of protection, and file family offense petitions under Melanie’s Law. Named in memory of Melanie Chianese, who was killed by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, the law works to protect those close to victims, as abusers often target loved ones to maintain control.

The State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence is the country’s only Cabinet-level executive state agency dedicated to the issue of gender-based violence. The state's Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24/7: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text) or @opdv.ny.gov (chat). The State Office of Victim Services (OVS) funds and supports more than 200 community-based victim assistance programs that provide free and confidential direct services, including crisis counseling, support groups, advocacy, civil legal services, and therapy, among others, to victims and survivors of crime. Visit OVS Resource Connect to locate a program and learn more.