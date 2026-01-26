Breaker Toolbox Expands Platform with the Addition of New Breakers

Breaker Toolbox: Break Sports Cards More Efficiently!

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breaker Toolbox , the platform built to streamline and enhance the sports card breaking experience, is excited to announce the addition of several new breakers to its growing community. This expansion reinforces Breaker Toolbox’s commitment to giving collectors more choice while empowering breakers with tools designed to help them scale and succeed.The newest breakers joining the platform include:Odeezys_ccSunState BreaksA&L CollectiblesBig Orange Trading CardsDream Team RippersTop Shelf Pulls and Rips LLCVolunteer BreaksEach of these breakers brings a unique style, strong community presence, and a shared passion for the hobby, further diversifying the live breaking experiences available on Breaker Toolbox.“Our goal has always been to build a platform that puts breakers and collectors first,” said Jaime Cook, CEO of Breaker Toolbox. “Welcoming this group of talented breakers is another big step forward as we continue to grow the Breaker Toolbox ecosystem and deliver more value to the hobby.”With this latest expansion, collectors can look forward to more frequent breaks, a wider variety of products, and a seamless experience across multiple streaming platforms, all powered by Breaker Toolbox’s easy-to-use technology.For more information about Breaker Toolbox and to join upcoming breaks, visit www.breakertoolbox.com

