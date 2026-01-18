Derby Barracks / DUI #1 - DLS
CASE#: 26A5000235
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/14/2026 @ 1706 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 / Cooks Rd, Irasburg, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 & driving on a Criminally suspended license
ACCUSED: Christian Poulin
AGE:25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received the report of a vehicle off the roadway on US Route 5 near the Cooks Rd intersection. The operator was identified as Christian Poulin, who displayed indicators of impairment. Poulin was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2026 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
