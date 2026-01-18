Derby Barracks / DUI #1 - DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A5000235

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/14/2026 @ 1706 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5 / Cooks Rd, Irasburg, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 & driving on a Criminally suspended license

ACCUSED: Christian Poulin

AGE:25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received the report of a vehicle off the roadway on US Route 5 near the Cooks Rd intersection. The operator was identified as Christian Poulin, who displayed indicators of impairment. Poulin was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and later released on a citation to appear in court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/03/2026 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881