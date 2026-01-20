Historical Fiction Author M. E. Torrey Discusses Slavery, Moral Responsibility, and Memory on Down Under Interviews

M. E. Torrey, author of Fox Creek, whose work explores history, memory, and moral responsibility through a restrained literary lens. Fox Creek, by M. E. Torrey, pictured during a public reading and discussion. The novel examines history, memory, and moral inheritance in the antebellum South. M. E. Torrey during a recorded interview, discussing the research, craft, and historical questions behind Fox Creek.

In a long-form interview, the author of Fox Creek reflects on writing slavery, historical responsibility, and the moral weight of memory.

Fox Creek is less interested in drama than in consequence — how power, silence, and fear quietly shape human choices.” — Paul Rushworth-Brown

Historical fiction author M. E. Torrey, author of the novel Fox Creek, recently appeared on Down Under Interviews with Australian novelist and interviewer Paul Rushworth-Brown to discuss slavery in antebellum America, racial identity, and how ordinary people navigate complicity, denial, and survival within the pre–Civil War South.

Set in Louisiana in the 1840s, Fox Creek follows the intertwined lives of Monette, a young biracial girl sold into slavery, and Cyrus, a boy torn from his mother and sent to work the plantation fields. Through their experiences, the novel examines how power operates within rigid social hierarchies and how inherited systems of discrimination impose lasting emotional and moral costs.

During the interview, Torrey discusses the extensive historical research behind Fox Creek, including the use of slave narratives, memoirs, letters, and archival sources. She reflects on the ethical responsibility of writing about slavery with precision and restraint, and on the importance of portraying both enslaved people and slaveholders as complex individuals shaped by their historical context.

Rather than focusing on promotion, the conversation explores the craft of historical fiction, the role of memory in storytelling, and how novels rooted in the past can deepen modern understanding of race, power, and moral accountability. Torrey emphasizes that the legacies of slavery and institutionalized inequality remain relevant, continuing to influence contemporary society.

Down Under Interviews is an international long-form interview series featuring published authors from around the world. Hosted by Paul Rushworth-Brown, the series focuses on writing craft, historical research, and the cultural and ethical questions explored through literature. Torrey’s interview has attracted strong audience engagement over the past month, with selected excerpts shared across social media platforms in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The full interview with M. E. Torrey is available on the Down Under Interviews YouTube channel. Audio editions are distributed on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

About the Author

M. E. Torrey (also known as Michele Torrey) is the author of Fox Creek, her first novel for adults. She holds a B.S. in Microbiology and Immunology and an M.A. in Religion. Torrey is also the author of twelve children’s books published by Penguin Random House and Sterling (Union Square & Co).

In addition to her writing, Torrey is a co-founder of Orphans Africa, a nonprofit organization that builds boarding schools for children orphaned by disease and poverty in Tanzania. She currently resides in Washington State.

About Down Under Interviews

Down Under Interviews is a long-form interview series hosted by Australian author Paul Rushworth-Brown. The series features conversations with historical fiction authors, focusing on research, creative process, and the ethical questions explored through storytelling.

