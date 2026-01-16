RE: Traffic Alert - I 89 South Bound
Both Lanes reopened
John Conway
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Westminster, VT 05158
802-722-4600
802-722-4690-FAX
I 89 South Bound has one lane obstructed in the area of MM 19/2 due to a traffic incident.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
