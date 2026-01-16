RE: Traffic Alert - I 89 South Bound

Both Lanes reopened

From: Deslauriers, Katherine via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, January 16, 2026 2:29 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic Alert - I 89 South Bound

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Royalton

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 South Bound has one lane obstructed in the area of MM 19/2 due to a traffic incident.

This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.