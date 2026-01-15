Government declares Lipizzan Day

SLOVENIA, January 15 - The Lipizzan is one of the most important symbols of Slovenia's cultural heritage and national identity, also enjoying strong international recognition. This is confirmed by the uninterrupted operation of the Lipica Stud Farm for more than four centuries and by the inscription of the tradition of Lipizzan breeding on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2022.

Minister Mateja Čalušić said, "With the proclaimation of Lipizzan Day, we wish to highlight its role in our history, culture and tourism, and reaffirm our commitment to preserving this precious tradition for future generations. For Slovenians, the Lipizzan represents an enduring symbol of pride, unity and respect for natural and cultural heritage. May the 19th of May be a day to remember our roots, celebrate our identity and look to the future with optimism, with the Lipizzan continuing to serve as an ambassador of Slovenia both nationally and internationally."