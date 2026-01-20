QuikQ and CAT Scale Streamline the Driver Experience with Integrated Mobile Weighing Solutions

Our partnership with QuikQ allows their driver customers to enjoy the convenience and time savings the Weigh My Truck app offers. We look forward to expanding that reach.” — Heather DeBaillie, Vice President & General Manager at CAT Scale

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuikQ , a trusted provider of innovative and secure fuel payment, digital payment and fraud prevention solutions, today announced an expanded focus on its partnership with CAT Scale , the world’s leading truck scale network. The collaboration highlights the seamless integration of QuikQ’s payment solutions with CAT Scale’s “ Weigh My Truck ” mobile app, allowing drivers to weigh, pay and get back on the road without ever leaving the cab.As efficiency becomes increasingly critical for fleets, this integration offers a streamlined solution at a massive scale. CAT Scale continues to be a major presence in the transportation industry with more than 2,300 locations across the United States. The company is growing rapidly to meet demand, having opened 68 new locations in 2025, including 11 new sites in December alone.Through this collaboration, drivers can link their QuikQ fuel cards directly to the Weigh My Truck app. This allows drivers to weigh their truck with their smartphones and pay for the transaction instantly using their QuikQ account. The result is a frictionless experience that eliminates the need to park, walk inside to pay and return to the truck, which saves valuable time on every route. Drivers who prefer a traditional experience can also continue to use their QuikQ card manually at the fuel desk of their favorite CAT Scale locations.“CAT Scale has dedicated nearly 50 years serving the professional driver providing guaranteed accurate weights. We understand the driver’s need for accuracy, reliability and convenience,” said Heather DeBaillie, Vice President & General Manager at CAT Scale. “Our partnership with QuikQ allows their driver customers to enjoy the convenience and time savings the Weigh My Truck app offers. We look forward to expanding that reach.”The partnership reinforces QuikQ’s commitment to expanding utility for its cardholders beyond the fuel pump, ensuring that every stop a driver makes is as efficient as possible.“At QuikQ, our passion drives our mission to provide drivers with the most secure and convenient ways to pay, so they can focus on the road ahead,” said Rich Taute, Vice President of Sales & Strategy at QuikQ. “This integration combines QuikQ’s security with CAT Scale’s reliability to keep commerce moving. And what better way is there to help drivers have the best experience possible than partnering with CAT Scale, one of the most recognizable and important brands in our industry?”###About QuikQQuikQ launched nearly 20 years ago to disrupt the transportation industry with a more efficient, affordable and customer-centric way to do business. Guided by the philosophy to make it simple and make it secure, QuikQ is a full-service fuel payment, digital payment and fraud prevention solutions provider. The company’s streamlined approach to transactions reduces fees and creates a more direct, transparent relationship among merchants, carriers and payment providers. For more information on QuikQ’s suite of secure, frictionless solutions, visit quikq.com.About CAT ScaleCAT Scale Company is the world's leading truck scale network providing guaranteed, accurate weights at over 2,300 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Walcott, IA; CAT Scale Company is the #1 choice for professional drivers when weighing their load. The Weigh My Truck app provides a guaranteed accurate weight delivered directly to your smart phone or in-cab device. See more at weighmytruck.com.

