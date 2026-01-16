NYS Community World Cup Grant Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the launch of the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program, a new statewide initiative that will support locally led public viewing events tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup and help extend the excitement of the tournament to communities across New York. The program is designed to expand access to the World Cup experience by supporting community-based celebrations that bring the excitement of the tournament to regions across New York State. By broadening the reach of this global moment, New York State is ensuring that residents in every corner of the state can take part in one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.

“New York is proud to play a leading role in hosting the 2026 World Cup, and we want every community to share in the excitement,” Governor Hochul said. “This new program helps bring the spirit of the tournament beyond the stadium and into towns and cities across the state, giving New Yorkers everywhere a chance to come together and celebrate.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Hosting the World Cup is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we want every New Yorker to feel part of it. This program empowers local leaders to create welcoming, community-driven events that bring people together, support small businesses, and showcase the unique character of each region.”

The New York State Community World Cup Grant Program is designed to broaden the reach of the World Cup experience by creating new opportunities for communities across the state to participate in the excitement of the tournament. Through the program, Empire State Development will support locally led public viewing events across the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier, and Western New York, helping communities create celebrations that reflect local pride and bring neighbors together around this global moment. New York State is also advancing plans for additional World Cup programming on Long Island and in the Mid-Hudson Region, which will be announced at a later date, and partnering with the NY/NJ Host Committee on official fan events in New York City.

Municipalities, nonprofit organizations, tourism entities, and other eligible partners will be invited to apply for support to host public viewing events that celebrate the World Cup and reflect local community identity. Eligible applicants must complete and submit a Consolidated Funding Application for review by New York State and the Regional Economic Development Council for the region in which the proposed event is located. Applications must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on February 13, 2026.

For more information about the New York State Community World Cup Grant Program and upcoming application details, visit New York State Community World Cup Grant Program | Empire State Development.

