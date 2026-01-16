Maine DOE Update – January 16, 2026

From the Maine Department of Education

News & Updates

Maine DOE Seeks Educators to Enhance MOOSE Module Supports

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking educators to support the iteration and improvement of existing MOOSE (Maine Online Open-Source Education) modules, including the development of accompanying educator resources. | More

Community Schools Grant Opportunity

Pursuant to Title 20-A, §15689-A, the Commissioner of the Maine Department of Education (DOE) may provide funding to school administrative units (SAUs) to support the establishment of community school(s). As such, the Maine DOE is currently accepting applications for funding from SAUs whose school boards have designated an existing school or established a new school as a community school. | More

Blending Indigenous Knowledge and Modern Science: Maine DOE Releases “Maple Bytes” Interdisciplinary Instructional Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning has released a new, innovative interdisciplinary instructional program called “Maple Bytes,” which provides Maine educators with the opportunity to engage students in a unique, hands-on learning experience that blends computer science, Wabanaki studies, and earth sciences.| More

2026 MLTI Student Conference – Full STEAM Ahead: Call for Session Proposals

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning is pleased to issue a call for session proposals for the 2026 MLTI Student Conference. This annual event is organized by the Maine DOE Learning Through Technology team as part of the Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI). This year’s conference will be held in person on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at the University of Maine campus in Orono and is open to students in grades 5-10 from all MLTI school administrative units (SAUs). | More

Opportunity for Public Feedback – Later Start Time Planning Grants

In accordance with Resolve 2025, Chapter 110: Directing the Department of Education to Develop a Grant Program to Encourage Secondary Schools to Adopt Later Start Times, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) is opening a period of public comment for the proposed routine technical rule regarding later start time planning grants. The proposed rule (Chapter 54) will govern the application for, and awarding of, funds from the Maine DOE discretionary grants for later start time planning. Grants are intended to assist in the financing of local initiatives; the Maine DOE encourages school administrative units (SAUs) to collaborate on these efforts. | More

Applications Open for Student Position on Maine State Board of Education

The Maine State Board of Education is currently seeking applications for its newest student member. Applications are open through Friday, February 13, 2026. Applications are being accepted from current high school sophomores who attend public school in the Second Congressional District. | More

Schools and SAUs Invited to Host AmeriCorps Members for 2026-2027 Program Year

Schools and school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine are invited to explore an opportunity to build local capacity and deepen community impact by hosting an AmeriCorps member during the 2026-2027 program year through Goodwill Industries of Northern New England (NNE). | More

Maine Students Invited to Contribute to National Youth Artifact for the 250th Anniversary of the Signing of the Declaration of Independence

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to share a new civic learning opportunity for Maine educators and students: MY AMERICA: From Ground Zero to Common Ground, a nationwide, youth-driven art and civic engagement campaign taking place during a period of national reflection in 2026. | More

FedPoint Accepting Applications from High School Seniors for Nursing Scholarships

FedPoint, a federal benefits administrator and marketplace operator, is accepting applications for its annual nursing scholarships program. Four $5,000 scholarships will be announced in early May. Applications must be submitted by Sunday, March 20, 2026. | More

Reminder: Guidance for Submitting Competitive Grant Applications Using Vendor Self Service

The State of Maine now uses Vendor Self Service (VSS) for all competitive procurement. As such, Maine school administrative units (SAUs) are asked to please use VSS to submit applications for and questions about all competitive grant opportunities (also known as Requests for Applications—RFAs). If an applicant emails a question about an RFA directly to the listed RFA coordinator, their application will not be disqualified; however, they will be redirected to submit their question through VSS. | More

Reminder: Nominations Open for State/County Teacher of the Year

Nominations are now open for the Maine Teacher of the Year program, which celebrates excellence in teaching and elevates the importance of the teaching profession. Traditionally, Maine selects a County Teacher of the Year from each of Maine’s 16 counties. One of those educators is later named State Teacher of the Year and also becomes Maine’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

PBIS in Action: How Portland Public Schools Is Transforming School Culture

At Portland Public Schools, the journey to creating joyful, supportive, and safe learning environments took a major step forward when Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) moved from scattered, school-level efforts to a central part of the district’s Strategic Plan. Schools in Portland had been using elements of PBIS for some time, but two years ago, the district officially named PBIS under its “Whole Student, Connected Community” goal, providing clarity, purpose, and district-wide momentum. | More

Submit good news to the Maine Department of Education here.

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Register for the Second Annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference on April 8

Registration is now open for the second annual Maine Inclusive Education Conference, scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at the Augusta Civic Center. This year’s conference theme is, “Reimagining Education: We Are Better Together!” The event will provide school communities (i.e., educators, administrators, families, and students) with the tools necessary to collaborate to support every student—particularly those with disabilities—to ensure that all students have the support they need to build inclusive, meaningful futures. | More

2026 For ME Instructional Programs Overview and Summer Training Opportunities

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted the For ME Instructional Programs for early elementary grades (pre-K to grade 2), based on the Boston Public Schools’ evidence-based Focus Curricula. These open-source, developmentally appropriate instructional programs are interdisciplinary and align with Maine’s learning standards. | More

View the Maine Department of Education’s Events Calendar here.

Career/Project Opportunities:

Find education-related jobs in Maine.