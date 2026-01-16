Consortium Media Announces Launch of CM Target+™

A New Social Media Advertising Support Package Designed to Improve Targeting, Cost Efficiency, and Performance Clarity

VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consortium Media has announced the launch of CM Target+™, a new digital marketing service package designed to provide organizations with added strategic support, improved targeting, and clearer performance insights amid increasingly constrained budgets and internal capacity.

CM Target+™ was developed to support nonprofits, government agencies, retailers, franchises, medical groups, and other organizations seeking a more efficient and guided approach to digital marketing execution. The package is intended to complement internal teams by managing campaigns while helping organizations better reach their intended audiences.

The CM Target+™ offering is structured as tiered packages, allowing organizations to select a level of service based on campaign complexity, platform needs, and growth goals. Packages range from $1,500 to $5,000, with each tier corresponding to increased targeting sophistication, creative deliverables, optimization frequency, and reporting depth. All CM Target+™ packages include campaign strategy development, audience research, and creative planning.

A key component of CM Target+™ is Consortium Media’s proprietary GeoAlgo™ program, which is designed to improve audience targeting by directing ad spend toward the most relevant geographic, lifestyle, and demographic segments.

“No organization should be forced to go silent on critical community issues because of a budget cycle. We’ve found that by focusing on high-performance social media advertising, we can achieve significant reach and engagement even on a leaner scale,” said Jennifer Curtis-Neves, President of Consortium Media. “CM Target+™ is about providing that expert infrastructure – from audience research to tiered campaign execution – to ensure that educational outreach doesn't just survive budget cuts, but thrives. We view ourselves as a strategic extension of our clients' teams, helping them navigate these economic pressures without sacrificing the quality or the reach of their message.”

CM Target+™ emphasizes transparency and measurable outcomes. Clients receive reporting that outlines campaign performance and effectiveness, allowing teams to better understand what strategies are driving engagements and results, eliminating waste and maximizing ROI.

Organizations that are interested in learning more about the service can request an overview or consultation through Consortium Media. Government agencies and nonprofits have used the CM+ award-winning creative department and social media services to slim down marketing budgets and save thousands from minimized budgets.

About Consortium Media

Consortium Media is a full-service branding agency specializing in strategic marketing, media relations, and creative services. With a focus on social impact, Consortium Media partners with organizations to achieve their goals and create meaningful change within their communities.

To learn more about Consortium Media and its award-winning work, visit https://www.consortium-media.com/

