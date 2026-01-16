Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility Groundbreaking in CNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today celebrated the groundbreaking of Micron’s first semiconductor fabrication facility in Clay, Onondaga County — a culminating milestone for the largest private investment in New York history and a transformational moment for the state’s economy. The Governor was joined by Micron executives, federal, state, and local officials, and community leaders at the project site, which, with four fabs planned, will be the largest semiconductor facility in the United States. The $100+ billion project will anchor a new advanced manufacturing hub in Central New York, creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs — both directly and through the broader supply chain — while strengthening America’s semiconductor manufacturing capacity and national security.

“Micron breaking ground in Central New York marks the transition from promise to progress on one of the most significant economic development projects in our state’s history,” Governor Hochul said. “More than just constructing a state-of-the-art chip fab and the nation’s largest clean room — we are building opportunity for generations of New Yorkers. This historic investment by Micron and my Administration cements Central New York as a global leader in advanced manufacturing, creates tens of thousands of good-paying jobs. This project proves that when government and the private sector work together, we can bring critical industries back to the United States, support cutting-edge advanced manufacturing, rebuild the middle class, and put Upstate’s economy on a permanent upswing.”

Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, “By breaking ground on Micron's New York megafab, we are taking another important step in creating a future where the most critical components of the AI economy are built on American soil. This $100 billion investment in Onondaga County will create 50,000 jobs in the state and help cement Central New York as a global leader in advanced manufacturing. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her steadfast partnership and vision for high-tech manufacturing here. We are excited to create the future together.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Today is a historic day for Syracuse, Upstate NY, and for all of America. With the first shovels hitting the ground for Micron, the largest semiconductor manufacturing facility in U.S. history, we are ushering in the next chapter of Upstate NY’s future. Today we start reversing the trend of parents waving goodbye to their kids at the airport because there aren’t enough family-sustaining jobs. I dreamed of today when crafting the CHIPS & Science Law because I knew, with federal investment, we could bring manufacturing back to America, including Upstate NY. I’m grateful for the partnership of Governor Hochul, County Executive McMahon, Rob Simpson of CenterState CEO, and so many others to get this done, and also for Sanjay Mehrotra’s vision and commitment to making this historic investment in Central New York. Micron’s groundbreaking is proof that America can and will lead in manufacturing once again, and it starts right here in Central NY.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Today’s groundbreaking at Micron cements Upstate New York as a global leader in chip manufacturing,” said Senator Gillibrand. “Right here in New York, we are building the industries of the future and creating good-paying, in-demand jobs that strengthen our communities. As chip manufacturing continues to expand in Central New York and across Upstate, it is vital to invest in workforce training to ensure students are well-prepared to succeed in the semiconductor industry. I am proud to have secured the funding that helped make today a reality and will continue to fight for federal resources to bolster New York’s semiconductor ecosystem.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “We have been thrilled to welcome Micron to our community, and breaking ground is an exciting development in what is truly a generational opportunity for this area. For years to come, Onondaga County will be known as an epicenter for advanced manufacturing and high-tech jobs. We welcome this transformative moment, thank Micron for the partnership, and look forward to a bright future ahead.”

City of Syracuse Mayor Sharon F. Owens said, “Today’s groundbreaking is more than the start of construction, it’s the start of a new era for Syracuse and Central New York. Micron’s investment will reshape our region, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and opportunities for families right here in our community. This project proves what’s possible when we work together to bring innovation and industry home. I am thankful to our partners at the Federal, State, and Local level for their support of this transformational project. The City of Syracuse and Onondaga County are ready to lead the way in America’s semiconductor future.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today’s groundbreaking demonstrates that New York knows how to act on its ambition. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has built the infrastructure, talent pipeline, and partnerships needed to support advanced semiconductor manufacturing at a global scale. This project will create lasting opportunity for workers, strengthen domestic chip production, and position Central New York as a cornerstone of America’s innovation economy.”

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Today’s groundbreaking marks a transformative moment for Onondaga County and New York State. Micron’s project, supported by NYPA low-cost power allocations, will have a generational impact on our state’s economy, creating thousands of well-paying jobs for New Yorkers and position our state as a global leader in advanced manufacturing.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Today’s construction milestone is helping New York State realize Governor Hochul’s vision for sustainable economic growth that benefits the Upstate economy, while minimizing impacts to the region’s natural resources. I commend the DEC team and the many local and state partners and staff who are continuing to work to uphold the protection of freshwater wetlands, water quality, air quality, endangered and threatened species, and other environmental priorities as this transformational project advances.”

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, ”The start of construction on Micron’s first semiconductor fabrication facility in Central New York is a major step in delivering on this historic investment. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, this game-changing project is delivering thousands of family-sustaining jobs, new business opportunities, and long-term economic growth driven by clean energy for the region and its communities.”

New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Today is a great day for Central New York. Our agency is proud of its work with Governor Hochul and the project planning team to help bring this vision to life. As the regional economy grows, we look forward to continuing to work to strengthen Central New York’s quality of life by expanding access to world-class parks, trails and outdoor recreation.”

New York State Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “This watershed moment is proof positive that Governor Hochul is doing all the right things to make Central New York a model for the 21st century tech economy. The Department of State will continue to support the Governor’s economic development efforts in Onondaga County by supporting her pro-housing agenda, creating vibrant downtowns for residents and future Micron employees and enhancing community quality of life throughout the entire region and state.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Micron’s groundbreaking marks a turning point not only for Central New York’s economy, but for the communities that will grow alongside this historic investment. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the State has taken a comprehensive approach to economic development, pairing world-class job creation with proactive investments in housing so families can afford to live where opportunity is expanding. As thousands of workers and their families come to Central New York, we are focused on ensuring there is a strong supply of affordable, high-quality homes that support long-term stability, community growth, and shared prosperity for generations to come.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “This is an exciting day as we take a step closer to bringing thousands of good-paying union construction and advanced manufacturing jobs to Central New York. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to create opportunities for workers and businesses, and Micron’s presence is evidence of that success. The New York State Department of Labor will continue to help connect local job seekers to training and education, so they can take advantage of the incredible employment opportunities right in their own backyard.”

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, Central New York is on the cusp of generational growth thanks to the emergence of Micron Technology and the ongoing progress of the I-81 Viaduct Project — the largest infrastructure project in New York State DOT’s history. The Region is teeming with activity on all fronts, with a ton of momentum and opportunities for enduring progress for all of upstate New York. Soon, the Department of Transportation will begin its own project to reimagine how traffic flows in and around the Micron campus, and we look forward to working with all of our partners and the surroundings communities throughout the region to deliver on the potential of this project in the near future.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Since Micron announced its decision to build a semiconductor manufacturing facility in the Town of Clay, Central New York has been anticipating this historic moment. This nation-leading investment will create thousands of good-paying jobs, strengthen our local economy, and create opportunity for generations to come. I am confident that Central New York is ready to meet this moment, thanks to our hardworking workforce, strong partnerships at every level of government, and outstanding schools that will help train the skilled workers needed for this industry. I want to thank Governor Hochul and our local, state, and federal partners whose commitment helped bring this once-in-a-lifetime investment to our region.”

State Senator Christopher J. Ryan said, "This groundbreaking celebrates the historic investment that will reshape the economy and future of Central New York. By strengthening workforce development opportunities and educational pathways, this community has shown that we are ready, willing and able to host the next era of innovation, manufacturing and economic growth. This effort represents strong partnership among local, state and federal leaders, along with community partners, and residents who share a common vision for Central New York's future, and we are here to support Micron's success and prosperity for the entire region."

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “We are happy to see this historical groundbreaking for Micron. As a member of the Assembly, I look forward to working with Micron and the State to make sure that this project moves along smoothly. This investment in our community is unprecedented. We look forward to great things in the coming years.”

President and CEO of CenterState CEO Robert M. Simpson said, “It is impossible to overstate the significance of this moment for our community. Micron’s groundbreaking reflects years of dedicated effort and the start of a new era of growth for Central New York. The positive impact of the megafab will be felt quickly and broadly across our region through the creation of thousands of jobs, the growth of new businesses, and expanded opportunity for our residents. We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership which has been instrumental in bringing this transformational project to fruition. We are proud to work alongside Micron and our public- and private-sector partners to ensure this project delivers lasting benefits for our entire community.”

MACNY President Randy Wolken said, “The Micron Technology project will be transformative for the Central New York Community and all of New York State. Not only will the project create tens of thousands of advanced manufacturing jobs and other positions, but it will elevate New York’s profile as the high-tech manufacturing hub for the nation. MACNY applauds Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon for their tireless and collective efforts to make this project a reality. The MACNY Team is excited, ready, and committed to collaborate with our community partners and to be part of this historic endeavor.”

Today’s groundbreaking represents years of planning, collaboration and community input, and signals the latest in a new era of economic growth for Central New York. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State continues to partner with Micron to ensure the project delivers lasting benefits for workers, families, and small businesses, while advancing environmental sustainability, workforce development, and community engagement. The state’s commitment includes investments in site readiness, infrastructure, and workforce pipelines designed to prepare New Yorkers for careers in cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing.

Micron's $100 billion+ commitment is the largest private investment in New York’s history and will create the largest cleanroom in the United States. By the end of the decade, one in four U.S.-made chips will be produced within 350 miles of Upstate New York — more than any other region in the nation. Micron’s investment is generating a ripple effect across the regional and statewide economies, spurring growth in construction, advanced manufacturing, research and development, and workforce training. The project is also driving significant investments in infrastructure, housing, and education to ensure local communities benefit fully from this unprecedented opportunity.

This includes:

9,000 new, good paying jobs at all levels of education on site

Up to 50,000 new permanent jobs in the region over next 30 years

Tens of thousands of construction jobs over the next 20 years to build the campus

An additional $9.5 billion in regional economic output annually starting in 2027, ramping up to over $16 billion annually by 2041

An additional $6.8 billion in annual disposable income for New Yorkers over the next thirty years.

Nearly $20 billion in revenue for state and local governments to improve schools and other public services

After decades of stagnation, the Central New York population is expected to increase thanks to strategic efforts to foster high-growth industries. Micron’s project is expected to attract upwards of 84,000 people to New York — the vast majority of them (76,000+) to the Central New York Region. To handle this growth, planned investments include:

Long-term infrastructure and energy investments to support regional growth, including expanded water, wastewater, gas, electric, nuclear generation and transportation systems

The $500 million Green CHIPS Community Investment Fund developed to ensure inclusive economic growth, workforce development and quality of life enhancements for Central New York

The flagship location of the state’s new $200 million ON-RAMP workforce development program on the South Side of Syracuse

Governor Hochul’s historic housing policies include multiple initiatives and funding programs at the state level, and local policies are being developed to stimulate the regional market to increase the supply of affordable, high quality housing choices to meet high demand.

Governor Hochul is executing a strategic vision to leverage the historic success of Micron’s investment to cement New York’s role as the nation’s primary hub for semiconductor innovation and manufacturing. By integrating world-class research infrastructure with a growing supply chain ecosystem, the Governor is ensuring that the momentum generated in Central New York catalyzes a statewide economic transformation.

In December, Governor Hochul celebrated the “topping out” of NanoFab Reflection, the cornerstone of the Governor’s $1 billion investment in NY Creates’ Albany NanoTech Complex. This ceremony marked a major milestone for the $10 billion initiative to strengthen America’s semiconductor leadership and leverage $9 billion in private sector investment. The new facility will house the nation’s first publicly owned High NA EUV Lithography Center, featuring the most advanced chip research and development capabilities in the world. This progress was further bolstered by the announcement of a $75 million partnership with SCREEN, a Japanese supply chain leader that will utilize 10,000 square feet of the new cleanroom space to conduct leading-edge R&D on advanced wafer processing.

To ensure New Yorkers are prepared for the thousands of high-paying jobs created by these investments, Governor Hochul is leading an ambitious statewide workforce development strategy. This effort is anchored by the $200 million ON-RAMP initiative, which is establishing four advanced manufacturing workforce centers across Upstate New York. This includes the flagship ON-RAMP facility on the Southside of Syracuse, a hub designed to provide critical skills training and wraparound services — such as childcare and transportation — to create accessible career pathways at Micron and beyond. These efforts are complemented by the recently opened $15 million Micron Cleanroom Simulation Lab at Onondaga Community College and the expansion of free community college for adult learners in high-demand fields including advanced manufacturing.

To capitalize on Micron’s progress, Governor Hochul deployed a comprehensive suite of economic tools designed to attract the global semiconductor supply chain and create a "multiplier effect" of jobs across the state as part of the FY26 Enacted Budget. This strategy is anchored by an expanded Excelsior Jobs Program specifically for semiconductor supply chain companies, alongside a first-of-its-kind large-scale semiconductor R&D tax credit. To prepare sites for rapid investment, the Governor introduced POWER UP, a $300 million initiative to create "power-ready" sites by proactively investing in electric infrastructure, paired with an additional $100 million for FAST NY to maintain a steady inventory of shovel-ready tracts. By coupling these infrastructure wins with a new on-the-job training tax credit — which covers up to 75 percent of costs for training new manufacturing workers — New York provides a turnkey solution for businesses looking to co-locate near the nation's premier memory-manufacturing hub.

Most recently, Governor Hochul’s commitment has extended from manufacturing to the critical research and design phase. This year’s State of the State included a proposal for a new semiconductor design center located downstate, ensuring that New York’s leadership spans the entire semiconductor lifecycle — from initial concept to high-volume fabrication.

Semiconductors are vital to the nation's economic strength, serving as the brains of modern electronics, and enabling technologies critical to U.S. economic growth, national security and global competitiveness. The industry directly employs over 300,000 people in the U.S. and supports more than 1.8 million additional domestic jobs. Semiconductors are a top five U.S. export, and the industry is the number one contributor to labor productivity, supporting improvements to the effectiveness and efficiency of virtually every economic sector — from farming to manufacturing.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry of 156 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ over 34,000 New Yorkers. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the industry is continuing to expand with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, onsemi, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, Menlo Micro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York.