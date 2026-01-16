ECB advances climate and nature work after delivering on 2024-2025 plan

16 January 2026

ECB successfully embedded climate and nature risks into day-to-day processes, in line with its climate and nature plan 2024-2025

ECB remains committed to accounting for climate and nature-related risks within its mandate, in view of growing economic and financial impacts

Future work aims to improve analytical and operational readiness across the institution

The European Central Bank (ECB) has further embedded climate and nature-related risks into its core work, by concluding its climate and nature plan 2024-2025. Over the past two years the ECB has refined its assessment of climate and nature-related risks, including the way they inform policy decisions. It has also improved how it supervises banks and manages its own portfolios and operations. This reinforces the ECB’s ability to deliver on its mandate and helps safeguard the stability of the European banking system.

Climate and nature-related risks are now more deeply integrated across the relevant areas:

The economic and financial consequences of climate change and nature degradation continue to grow. The ECB therefore remains firmly committed to embedding climate and nature into its work, ensuring resilience to rising physical risks and transition challenges. The ECB will continue intensifying work in three priority areas:

transition to a green economy , including assessing banks’ prudential transition plans, further analysis on energy and fiscal costs, and exploring how climate-related considerations could be further incorporated into the operational framework;

, including assessing banks’ prudential transition plans, further analysis on energy and fiscal costs, and exploring how climate-related considerations could be further incorporated into the operational framework; coping with the growing physical impacts of climate change on the economy and the financial system , by strengthening macroeconomic analysis, improving data and risk monitoring and conducting further analysis of banks’ capabilities to tackle challenges related to physical risk;

, by strengthening macroeconomic analysis, improving data and risk monitoring and conducting further analysis of banks’ capabilities to tackle challenges related to physical risk; impact of nature-related risks and ecosystem degradation, including assessing the impact of water-related risks.

These priorities will complement the ECB’s ongoing climate-related actions covering monetary policy, banking supervision and financial stability, such as implementing the climate factor in the Eurosystem collateral framework, further developing scenario and stress test methodologies and ensuring banks’ prudent management of climate and nature-related risks. The ECB will also continue to improve data relevant to its work and refine its climate-related indicators and disclosures. It will also contribute to European and global policy discourse where relevant.

By staying the course and enhancing its analytical and operational capacity, the ECB will carry out its mandate in an environment increasingly shaped by climate and nature-related risks. More information can be found on the ECB’s website.

