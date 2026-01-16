Tina D. Connan Highlights Resilience Guide Supporting Middle School Students

Self-Confidence Coaching Teen Life Coaching Virtual vs. In-Person Coaching Building Resilience in Middle School

Tina D. Connan highlights resilience strategies to support and guide middle school students in overcoming challenges and building confidence.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tina D. Connan, NCC, LMHC, Certified K–12 Teacher, National Board Certified Licensed Mental Health Counselor and Teen Life Coach, is drawing renewed attention to her resilience-focused guide, Building Resilience in Middle School. The book, available through Amazon, offers structured, practical, and developmentally informed guidance for helping middle school students strengthen resilience, manage stress, develop emotional awareness, and build the foundations necessary for long-term growth. Its ongoing relevance aligns with Connan’s continued work supporting adolescents and young adults across South Florida and beyond.The book examines the academic pressures, social transitions, emotional fluctuations, and developmental changes that typically emerge during the middle school years. Connan’s experience in both therapeutic and educational settings informed the strategies presented, allowing parents, educators, and school staff to better understand how resilience can be strengthened through everyday experiences. The content supports adolescents in building resilience, self-confidence , emotional regulation skills, and adaptability during a developmentally important stage.The middle school period often represents a time of rapid adjustment. Students encounter new environments, increased academic demands, peer-related stressors, and shifting emotional development. The book outlines the importance of resilience-building to help students navigate these experiences responsibly and independently. Connan’s background as both a certified teacher and licensed mental health professional influences the book’s skills-based structure, which includes identifying stressors, developing coping techniques, establishing routines, and understanding emotional patterns.By focusing on actionable strategies rather than abstract theory, Building Resilience in Middle School addresses needs frequently observed in Connan’s mental health and coaching practice. Adolescents often benefit from structured guidance related to self-confidence development, communication skills, social challenges, time management, and executive functioning. These areas are integrated through real-world examples and age-appropriate exercises designed to support both students and the adults working with them.Connan also offers teen life coaching services to tweens, teens, and young adults, focusing on personal growth and skill development. Her coaching includes strengthening self-confidence, improving decision-making, understanding personal strengths, identifying obstacles, and establishing goals that support academic and emotional progress. Many coaching clients are middle school students who are beginning to build independence while navigating complex social and academic transitions.Self-confidence development remains a central theme of both Connan’s professional work and the book. Middle school students often encounter self-doubt, shifting peer dynamics, and questions related to identity. The book presents techniques designed to help students develop resilience, internal awareness and confidence through consistent habits and reflection practices that support stability and growth during periods of change.Building Resilience in Middle School is designed for adults who support adolescent development. It outlines common behavioral and emotional patterns observed during the middle school years and offers guidance for recognizing changes that may require attention. By improving adult awareness and response, the book encourages early intervention and proactive skill-building that may reduce long-term stress and promote emotional stability.The guide is relevant for parents seeking insight into middle school stressors, teachers and school staff looking for practical classroom or counseling strategies, and school staff wanting to better understand the emotional stages associated with early adolescence. It also supports after-school programs, youth mentors, and community organizations working with middle school-aged students.Connan provides both virtual and in-person coaching and therapy options. Virtual sessions offer flexibility for families managing busy schedules or living outside the local area and are conducted through secure platforms that support confidential communication. For families near Boca Raton, in-person appointments remain available at Connan’s private practice. This dual model allows families to choose formats that best meet their needs and complements the guidance provided in the book by offering opportunities to reinforce resilience-building strategies.The book also addresses how parents and school staff can encourage consistent habits in students who may struggle with motivation, focus, or self-perception. It provides practical steps adults can use when discussing emotions, academic responsibilities, and social concerns with middle school-aged children. Building Resilience in Middle School is available through Amazon and other online retailers.About Tina D. ConnanTina D. Connan is a National Board Certified Licensed Mental Health Counselor (NCC, LMHC), Certified K–12 Teacher, and Teen Life Coach with more than 25 years of experience working with adolescents and young adults. Her private practice offers therapy, life coaching, academic support, and parent guidance for clients managing emotional regulation, self-confidence, school-related challenges, executive functioning difficulties, and social development needs. Connan provides services both virtually and in person at her Boca Raton office.

