Climateworks experts comment as UN Climate Change Conference COP30 begins

Experts on the ground in Belem, Brazil:

Kylie Turner, Sustainable Economies Lead

‘As the world gathers in Brazil for the annual climate conference, we stand at a critical juncture in our global efforts to implement the Paris Agreement.’

‘Our collective action to limit global warming has never been more important, and it is imperative that we move beyond rhetoric and focus on concrete measures that will accelerate the transition to a global green economy.’

‘Collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society is essential.’

‘This COP is an opportunity for us to explore actions to increase green trade and energy across the globe.’

‘It is also a pivotal moment for Australia to advocate for hosting the 31st UN Climate Conference in Adelaide in 2026. This would showcase how a fossil fuel economy can transition into a green export economy, sharing value not only within our region but across the globe.’

Dr Ceren Ayas, Acting Southeast Asia Lead

‘COP30 in Belém is shaping up as the ‘implementation COP’ – the moment when commitments made in Dubai and Baku must translate into real-world investments and partnerships.’

‘For Southeast Asia, COP30 can help turn the pressures facing the region’s manufacturing heartlands into opportunities. This includes supporting industrial transformation, decarbonising supply chains, and investing in transmission and grid interconnections that link Southeast Asia and Australia into a shared low-carbon economy.’

‘Australia and Southeast Asia have a clear, mutual stake in this transition. Our economic ties run deep, and our energy futures are increasingly intertwined. Stronger cooperation on industrial decarbonisation can reinforce both climate ambition and trade competitiveness across the region.’

Sector based experts:

Helen Rowe, Climateworks Transport Lead

‘By the end of the decade, transport is on track to be Australia’s largest source of emissions.

‘Globally, a diverse range of transport solutions will be needed to reach emissions reduction goals.

‘While Australian governments have focused on boosting supply and uptake of electric vehicles, a similar level of effort is now needed to decarbonise freight, encourage freight on rail and provide Australians more opportunities to use public transport, walk and cycle to get from a to b.’

Dr Gill Armstrong, Climateworks Buildings Lead

‘The Built Environment Sector Plan is a pivotal step in cutting emissions where Australians live and work.

‘Our Renovation Pathways research shows that upgrading existing homes is one of the fastest and largest opportunities to cut emissions. Real progress will come from turning this plan into a national renovation wave that delivers benefits for households, communities and the climate.’

‘Home renovation is climate action people can feel through lowering bills, healthier homes, and cleaner energy. The new Built Environment Sector Plan sets a clear direction.

‘With its implementation underway, it’s time to turn this plan into tangible, equitable renovation action and bring the Built Environment front and centre this COP.’

Liam Walsh, Climateworks Food, Land and Ocean Lead

‘This year’s COP is a crucial opportunity to put nature at the heart of climate action. Key priorities include halting deforestation by 2030, expanding finance for adaptation and nature-based solutions, and empowering Indigenous stewardship.’

‘Achieving climate goals will require both a transition to renewable energy and the protection and restoration of nature’s carbon sinks, such as forests, oceans and peatlands.’

‘Australia needs to balance ambitious climate and nature goals with agricultural objectives. Climateworks analysis suggests that this is not only possible, but it also presents a powerful opportunity to reshape how Australia uses and manages land for long-term resilience and prosperity.’

Cassandra Williams, Head of Enterprise Programs and Strategy

‘If Australia hosts COP31, it will be a chance to show that finance is how implementation happens. It’s a whole-of-system lever, connecting transport, industry, buildings and energy, and turning climate ambition and innovation into investment, and investment into impact..

‘Guided by the Australian Government’s Sustainable Finance Roadmap, we’re working to normalise climate considerations in every financial transaction, embedding transition plans, sector pathways and frameworks into how capital is deployed.’

‘With our world-leading superannuation system and strong partnerships across Southeast Asia, Australia can demonstrate how aligning finance, business, innovation and policy delivers real progress toward net zero.’

Alex Veale, System Lead – Industry

‘Industrial decarbonisation is at the core of achieving net zero. Heavy industry accounts for approximately one third of global emissions, and underpins Australia’s economy. Australia’s industrial regions can be catalysts for global decarbonisation, linking renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, low-carbon commodity exports, and critical minerals supply chains.’

‘The industry focus at COP needs to be on building investable, low-carbon industrial ecosystems that strengthen competitiveness while cutting emissions. Collaboration across governments, investors, and technology partners can create the green demand that will turn pilot projects into a genuine low-carbon economy.’

‘Climateworks research on Net Zero Industrial Precincts highlights how industrial decarbonisation can bring prosperity to regions and help them stay competitive in a net zero economy.’

Etwin Kuslati Sabarini, Program Impact Manager

‘Indonesia’s second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) marks a pivotal step toward integrating the ocean as a key pillar of climate action. As a maritime nation, Indonesia’s seas hold immense potential for both mitigation and resilience.’

‘COP30, becomes more than a climate gathering – it is a catalyst for political will. By mobilising governments, businesses and ocean-front communities around the updated NDC, this summit can transform intentions into commitments, and commitments into action – making clear that ambition without implementation is no longer an option.

‘Advancing ocean-based solutions, from blue carbon to sustainable marine industries, Indonesia demonstrates its commitment to a just, nature-positive, and high-ambition transition that benefits people, planet, and prosperity alike.’

Big picture experts:

Anna Skarbek, CEO

‘The ‘Nature’ and ‘People’ focus of the COP in Brazil reminds everyone of how deeply climate change impacts human wellbeing and the places and species we depend upon for our livelihoods.’

‘COP30 is the tenth anniversary of the Paris Agreement, and has already catalysed increased targets for the decade ahead from most nations. The meeting is an important opportunity to accelerate stronger regional cooperation and real action to finance a just low-carbon transition.

‘The COP meetings have become places where investment deals get done and collective actions can be mobilised to keep future shared prosperity anchored in a global low-carbon economy.’

Jannata (Egi) Giwangkara, Indonesia Country Lead

‘From its vast ocean-coast ecosystem to its rapidly growing industry centres, Indonesia holds enormous potential to lead the region in a low-carbon transition.

‘The key now is pairing that potential with clear policy frameworks, investment-ready projects and inclusive governance. COP30 offers a global stage for Indonesia to signal that transition is underway.’

‘Ocean-based mitigation, just-energy transitions in industry and place-based decarbonisation are central to Indonesia’s climate future.

;As we head to COP30, we encourage Indonesian decision-makers and global partners to scale solutions and collaborations that tap into these levers.’

Trang Nguyen, Head of International Programs & Engagement

‘COP30 is an opportunity to show that climate diplomacy – without the US – can deliver real, measurable outcomes.

‘It’s time for emerging economies to unite behind industrial policies that drive economic complexity through clean technologies and sustainable manufacturing.’