Fw: Traffic Alert - VT Route 100 Lowell

UPDATE: 4:40pm 1/15: VT-100 in Lowell is now OPEN to one lane between VT-58 and Carter Rd drive with care as crews still a Structure Fire,

VT-100 in Lowell is CLOSED between VT-58 and Carter Rd while crews work a Structure Fire at the Lowell Town Garage.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 has both lanes obstructed in the area of Carter Road due to a fire incident. This incident is expected to last for expected to be a long duration incident. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

