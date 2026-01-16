Tacoma Contractor S&E Remodeling Expands Services To Seattle

The S&E Remodeling Logo

S&E Remodeling, a Tacoma general remodeling company, expands its service area to include Seattle and King County.

We’re excited to offer our home remodeling services to more homeowners” — Yaniv Livnat

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- S&E Remodeling, a trusted Tacoma remodeling and general construction company, has announced the expansion of its services to Seattle. This move marks a significant milestone in the company’s continued growth and reflects increasing demand for high-quality remodeling and renovation services in the Seattle market.S&E Remodeling has built a strong reputation for delivering expertly crafted kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, home renovations, and custom deck builds. Known for its attention to detail, clear communication, and commitment to customer satisfaction, the company has served homeowners throughout the South Sound and surrounding communities. Due to the company’s rapid growth and success in the Tacoma area, they’ve expanded their service area to include Seattle and the surrounding north King County areas.“We’re excited to offer our home remodeling services to more homeowners,” said Yaniv Livnat , owner of S&E Remodeling. “We’d always wanted to expand into Seattle, since it’s such a rapidly growing area for home remodels.”With the expansion, Seattle homeowners now have access to S&E Remodeling’s full range of residential construction services. These include kitchen and bathroom remodeling, whole-home renovations, structural improvements, and custom outdoor living spaces. Each project is approached with a collaborative mindset, ensuring designs align with homeowner goals, functionality requirements, and long-term property value.S&E Remodeling brings experience working with a wide variety of home styles common throughout Seattle, from older residences requiring careful modernization to newer homes seeking customized upgrades. The company is familiar with local building codes, permitting processes, and construction standards, helping Seattle remodeling projects move efficiently while maintaining compliance and quality.This expansion reinforces S&E Remodeling’s long-term commitment to Western Washington and its goal of becoming a leading residential remodeling contractor across the greater Seattle and Tacoma regions. By extending its services north, the company continues to invest in skilled professionals, trusted trade partners, and proven construction practices that support consistent results.Homeowners in Seattle interested in remodeling or construction services can now schedule consultations and project evaluations directly with S&E Remodeling.About S&E RemodelingS&E Remodeling is a Western Washington–based residential remodeling and general construction company specializing in kitchen remodels, bathroom remodels, home renovations, and custom deck construction. The company is dedicated to quality craftsmanship, transparent communication, and customer satisfaction on every project.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.