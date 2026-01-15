Philip Eggleton: Associate Broker Guides Buyers in Roscoe, New York

Philip Eggleton, Associate Broker of Eagle River Realty in Roscoe, New York

Philip Eggleton, an associate broker with over two decades of experience, specializes in unique rural and recreational properties.

ROSCOE, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philip Eggleton, an associate broker at Eagle River Realty, has been active in Roscoe, New York real estate since 1998. Roscoe, known as "Trout Town USA," is situated in the Catskill Mountains, approximately two hours northwest of New York City. The area attracts clients seeking second homes, vacation properties, and investment opportunities, primarily from the Metro New York, Northern New Jersey, and Connecticut regions.Philip specializes in unique properties, and his methodology includes an auction service. This service is utilized for distinctive rural, recreational, and agricultural properties, such as fishing lodges, waterfront estates, and homes with specific views. This strategy, part of the extensive United Country network, aims to attract a broad audience of sportsmen, investors, and farmers interested in properties within the Catskill Mountains.Philip recently facilitated the sale of a 15-acre property featuring over 200 feet of private water frontage on the East Branch of the Delaware River. This property sold for $680,000 to a buyer from Long Island. In addition to his real estate work, Philip co-runs Trout Town Adventures and Guide Service, which offers fishing and outdoor instruction.For more information about real estate opportunities in Roscoe, New York, contact Philip Eggleton at Eagle River Realty.

