RE: Traffic Alert - VT Route 78 Alburgh

Traffic Alert - VT Route 78 Alburgh

 

 

VT Route 78 is now open again in Alburgh

 

 

 

Thursday, January 15, 2026 11:37 AM
Traffic Alert - VT Route 78 Alburgh

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Grand Isle Sheriff Department

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 78 at Mud Creek in Alburgh is experiencing delays due to a TT unit off the rd.

This incident is expected to last for appox 1 hour.  Updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

 

