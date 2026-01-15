Building Affordable Housing in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of The Grove Apartments, a $35 million, 55-unit mixed-use, affordable and supportive housing development in the village of Patchogue, Suffolk County. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved nearly 2,500 affordable homes in Suffolk County. The Grove Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“The completion of The Grove Apartments is another example of how we’re delivering real housing solutions on Long Island and across New York by investing in developments that are affordable, sustainable and responsive to community needs,” Governor Hochul said. “These 55 new apartments in Patchogue, including supportive units for residents who need additional services, reflect our commitment to expanding housing supply, revitalizing downtowns and ensuring New Yorkers can live with dignity in the communities of their choice.

The Grove Apartments features three buildings of garden-style apartments and includes community space for a children's playroom, fitness room, lounge, and kitchenette. All 55 apartments are available to households earning up to 90 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 17 supportive units reserved for eligible residents who will receive on-site services including assistance in financial literacy and career development.

The project was constructed on previously vacant land that was rezoned to reduce blight and enhance walkability by the Town of Brookhaven as part of its Montauk Highway Corridor Revitalization Plan. The Grove Apartments was developed by Georgica Green Ventures, LLC and support services are provided by New Ground, Inc.

Sustainability features at the all-electric development include on-site solar panels and ENERGY STAR appliances. The nearly 1,000 square-foot coffee shop in the development’s commercial space helps improve walkability for the entire neighborhood. The development also includes units that are accessible and equipped for people with mobility impairments, as well as hearing and visual impairments.

State financing for The Grove Apartments includes New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Federal and State Low Income Housing Tax Credit programs that are expected to generate approximately $21.1 million in equity and $2.4 million in subsidy from its Housing Trust Fund. Suffolk County is providing $1.8 million in acquisition and infrastructure loans. Rental and operating subsidies for the supportive units are funded through an Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative award administered by the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Services.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “New Yorkers deserve the chance to live comfortably in the communities they love. The Grove Apartments reflects the Governor’s commitment to making New York more affordable and creating opportunities for families, individuals, and those who need support to live and thrive on Long Island. These 55 new homes in one of Suffolk County’s most vibrant villages replaces blighted vacant land and will be a welcome reminder of how quality, affordable housing can transform communities. Thank you to Georgica Green, the Town of Brookhaven, the Village of Patchogue, and to all the partners who made this project possible.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are grateful for Governor Hochul’s continuing commitment to the power of supportive housing in changing the lives of New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness. The combination of safe, affordable housing and easy access to personalized supportive services helps stabilize residents’ lives. We congratulate everyone involved in the successful completion of this development and celebrate the positive impact it will have on increasing the supply of supportive and affordable housing in Patchogue.”

Village of Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri said, “With the lack of affordable housing on Long Island, the Grove development plays a critical part in solving this problem locally. The design and location fit well in the East Patchogue corridor. The Greater Patchogue community is a better place because of this development.”

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Dan Panico said, "The lynchpin of any successful redevelopment is its design. In the town of Brookhaven, we have insisted on high-quality, detailed designs for redevelopments like this, which uplift and add to the communities. I credit all those involved for churning out a great product and thank NYS for their support. I cannot underscore the value and necessity of having proper infrastructure in place to enable such redevelopment to occur. The redevelopment that is occurring along the Montauk Highway corridor in East Patchogue is coupled with amazingly successful preservation efforts to create a strong economic and environmental balance for our residents. I commend Councilman Neil Foley on his work to see this revitalization through fruition and former Councilman Tim Mazzei for having the foresight to lay the sewer line infrastructure decades ago—a man of great vision and foresight."

President and CEO of Georgica Green Ventures, LLC David Gallo said, “Georgica Green Ventures, LLC, along with our partners, is proud to provide the community of Patchogue with this much-needed revitalization of a blighted, vacant site. The project will transform the property into beautiful, affordable housing and retail space with easy access to the downtown corridor and public transportation. We are grateful to the many public servants, community members, and development partners whose support and tireless efforts made this transformative project possible.”

Executive Director of New Ground, Inc. Shannon Boyle said, “The Grove is a model of how to build affordable housing on Long Island, and across NYS. We need affordability at all income levels, including critical supportive housing units to solve homelessness. On Long Island, homelessness for many is perpetuated by rents being too high for even working households. At the Grove, New Ground helps parents address the issues preventing them from sustaining housing with a focus on education, employment, and financial literacy. Our goal is for the families to become so successful they no longer need us and move on to independent housing so New Ground can bring in additional families to break the cycles of homelessness and poverty.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. Nearly 77,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Over 400 communities have received Pro-Housing certification, including the Town of Brookhaven and the Village of Patchogue.