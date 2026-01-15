Dr. Niranjan Seshadri Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Lead with Empathy' with Chris Voss

Dr. Niranjan Seshadri

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Dr. Niranjan Seshadri who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “Lead with Empathy”, alongside world-renowned negotiation expert Chris Voss and a distinguished group of thought leaders and entrepreneurs from around the world.



In a time when trust is currency and human connection drives success, “Lead with Empathy" explores how today’s most effective leaders use understanding—not as a “soft skill,” but as a strategic advantage—to inspire teams, build loyalty, and achieve sustainable growth.



For more than two decades, Dr. Niranjan Seshadri, MD, JD has worked at the intersection of medicine, innovation, and law to help shape the future of healthcare. Trained at the Cleveland Clinic and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School, he is an interventional cardiologist and a healthcare entrepreneur committed to building advanced AI platforms that translate clinical insight into meaningful patient impact.



Dr. Seshadri is the Co-Founder and CEO of HelixaHealth.ai, an AI-driven precision wellness company that integrates genetics, lifestyle patterns, and medical records to deliver deeply personalized health guidance. He is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Nectara.ai, which develops neuro-imaging AI tools that support surgeons and neurologists in the management of drug-resistant epilepsy.



In addition to his entrepreneurial leadership, Dr. Seshadri advises international healthcare innovation efforts and translational research programs. His dual background in medicine and law enables him to bridge clinical practice with regulatory and ethical considerations, reflecting his belief that empathy, evidence, and equity must guide all meaningful advances in healthcare.



Dr. Seshadri earned his JD cum laude from the Georgetown University Law Center and went on to complete his LL.M. at UC Berkeley, where he earned Certificates of Specialization in AI Law and Technology Law. He writes and speaks on issues at the intersection of AI governance, healthcare regulation, and digital ethics.



He is the co-author of Himalayan Tsunami, a true account of a catastrophic natural disaster and the resilience that followed. The book examines the human, social, and environmental forces that shape survival, loss, and long-term recovery.

Learn more at:

linkedin.com/in/drseshadri



SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Dr. Niranjan Seshadri as a co-author of “Lead with Empathy.” The book’s release is anticipated for Spring 2026, delivering powerful insights from Chris Voss, Dr. Niranjan Seshadri and other leading professionals on how empathy is transforming leadership on a global scale.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.