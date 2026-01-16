Able Channel and Beacon International Announce Partnership to Deliver Business Insurance Content via Streaming - Providing Impact for Advertisers and Audiences

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Able Channel and Beacon International Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Business Insurance Content Through Dedicated Streaming and Data Platforms Providing Impact for Advertisers and Audiences in Expanded Delivery, Content Use

The Able Channel, an Emmy® Award-winning healthcare streaming service, and Beacon International (www.big.com) a global leader in insurance media and publishing, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver risk and insurance–focused video content through a dedicated streaming channel for its several media in the USA (Business Insurance / Workers Comp Central. Medical Liability Monitor, Insurance Advocate) Singapore (Asia Insurance Review, Middle East Insurance Review) Milano (Insurance Connect / Insurance Trade,) London (Commercial Risk / Global Risk Manager) all, serving the world’s leading insurance and risk management professionals.

Through this partnership, Able Channel will develop and distribute a dedicated Business Insurance streaming channel, providing premium, risk related content and medically validated video programming addressing the intersection of insurance, risk management, workforce health, and corporate outcomes. The content will be made available across major streaming platforms and targeted directly to Beacon International’s global audience of insurers, brokers, risk managers, self-insured employers, and benefits companies.

“This strategic partnership brings together two organizations with deep roots in both media and business insurance,” said Steve Acunto, President of Beacon International. “By delivering Beacon’s leadership content in insurance, risk management and benefits through Able Channel’s substantial expertise in video and data in such fields as healthcare and financial business, we are creating a new, efficient, even entertaining way for the industry to access timely, creditable, and actionable content.”



The new channel will feature original, curated programming aligned with Beacon International’s leading editorial output initially, according to Mr. Acunto, who noted: “We will include content focused upon a variety of risk related subjects including risk mitigation, claims processes and reduction, workers’ compensation, related injury prevention and rehabilitation, behavioral risk in the work place, aging workforce and return-to-work strategies, among a host of medical malpractice and perils facing businesses and homeowners.”

In addition to streaming content, the strategic partnership will deliver audience-level data and engagement insights among Beacon media’s readers and clients, enabling insurers, brokers, and employers to understand clearly how risk awareness and strategy relates to workforce health and risk, according to Mr Brian McCourt CEO, Able Channel, who stated: .“Able Channel was built to combine authoritative risk, health care and societally worthwhile content with measurable engagement. Working with Beacon will enable us to bring that model directly to the business insurance industry and to consumers —delivering not just content, but insight and data that matter to insurers and employers and every insured.”

The initiative reinforces Beacon’s singular, long-standing center of influence in insurance communications, association relations and industry leadership, Mr Acunto added, observing: “The partnership introduces a new media format that extends beyond print and digital publishing into streaming video and into pathways that have not been used effectively if at all for our content delivery – all, benefitting our readers, clients, users and the industry itself. We are enthusiastic at the prospect of working with the professionals at Able.”



Beacon International Group (www.big.com)

is a diversified global organization serving the insurance, publishing, investment, and institutional advancement fields. Beacon publishes the world’s leading insurance and risk management media brands, including Business Insurance, Commercial Risk, Asia Insurance Review, Middle East Insurance Review, WorkCompCentral and several international newsletters serving several niche sectors in risk transfer, risk financing and risk management. Its affiliate, CINN manages and supports numerous insurance associations and industry intelligence enterprises worldwide.

The Able Channel

The Able Channel is an Emmy Award-winning healthcare streaming service delivering medically validated, expert-driven video content across Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and institutional platforms. Able partners with leading healthcare organizations, insurers, and employers to improve health literacy, engagement, and outcomes through premium storytelling and data-driven distribution.

