2026 For ME Instructional Programs Overview and Summer Training Opportunities

Since 2018, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) has adapted and piloted the For ME Instructional Programs for early elementary grades (pre-K to grade 2), based on the Boston Public Schools’ evidence-based Focus Curricula. These open-source, developmentally appropriate instructional programs are interdisciplinary and align with Maine’s learning standards.

While Maine schools are responsible for purchasing the materials needed to support the implementation of the For ME programs, lesson plans and other instructional resources are available at no cost through the Maine DOE website. The Maine DOE also provides initial professional learning to support effective use of the programs.

Informational Overview

An informational overview of the For ME programs will be held on January 26, 2026, from 3-4:30 p.m. This session will provide an introduction to the program structure and review the materials required for implementation. It will be recorded and posted for those unable to attend live.

Educators and school leaders who are unfamiliar with the For ME programs are strongly encouraged to attend the live overview or view the recording. Please join using this Zoom link. (There is no need to register in advance.)

Summer Training

Educators, schools, and early learning programs interested in implementing the For ME programs during the 2026-2027 school year at any grade level from pre-K through grade 2 are encouraged to participate in the initial implementation trainings offered during the summer of 2026.

These trainings are designed to deepen understanding of program design and support successful implementation. School administrators are strongly encouraged to attend alongside their pre-K, kindergarten, first- and/or second-grade teachers. Special educators, education technicians, instructional coaches, and curriculum leaders who work with pre-K through grade 2 educators are also encouraged to participate.

There is no cost to attend these summer trainings.

Training Format and Schedule

All trainings will be held in person, from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.:

The Pre-K for ME training is a two-day training.

The K for ME, 1st Grade for ME, and 2nd Grade for ME trainings are three-day trainings with one day in June and two days in July.

Participants should plan to attend all required days for their respective grade-level training.

Training Dates (Locations TBD)

Pre-K for ME Initial Training:

Week of July 27-31, 2026 (exact dates and location[s] TBD)

K for ME Initial Training:

June 24 and July 27-28, 2026

Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD)

1st Grade for ME Initial Training

June 24 and July 29-30, 2026

Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD)

2nd Grade for ME Initial Training

June 24 and July 29-30, 2026

Augusta/Waterville area (exact location TBD)

Registration Information

Schools interested in registering educators for these trainings should have a principal or instructional leader complete the training registration on behalf of all participants by May 11, 2026. The registration form allows schools to enroll educators in the Pre-K, Kindergarten, 1st Grade, and/or 2nd Grade For ME trainings. After registration closes, all participants will receive confirmation of participation, along with training locations and preparation details.

For additional information regarding:

State Activities funds received from the U.S. Department of Education (ED) support the implementation of this project. The project has an award totaling $50,000 of which 50% is federally funded and directly attributed to project implementation. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, ED or the U.S. government.