ZSZRUN Expands Liquidity Integrations to Support the Quasar Matching Engine

JERUSALEM, JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZSZRUN has announced the expansion of its liquidity infrastructure through partnerships with multiple global liquidity providers. The initiative is intended to support higher trading volumes and improve execution consistency across its Sentient Exchange by increasing the depth and distribution of available liquidity.

The company noted that liquidity fragmentation remains a persistent issue in digital asset markets, where trading activity is often dispersed across numerous venues. This fragmentation can contribute to wider spreads, execution delays, and variability in pricing, particularly during periods of increased volatility. ZSZRUN stated that its approach focuses on aggregating liquidity from institutional counterparties into a centralized framework that feeds directly into its matching engine.

At the center of this infrastructure is the Quasar matching engine, which ZSZRUN describes as a high-throughput system designed to process large volumes of order flow with minimal latency. The company indicated that the system has been engineered to accommodate spikes in activity without compromising execution continuity, a consideration that has become increasingly relevant as digital asset markets experience periodic surges in trading demand.

As part of the integration, ZSZRUN is also introducing enhancements to its liquidity routing mechanisms. These include the use of AI-assisted analysis, via its internal Quore AI framework, to monitor market conditions and support more responsive allocation of liquidity across trading pairs. According to the company, this functionality is intended to help maintain orderly markets and reduce execution variance for larger orders.

ZSZRUN stated that the expanded liquidity framework is designed to support a range of participants, including institutional traders who require predictable execution and retail users who benefit from tighter spreads and more stable order books. By improving liquidity distribution and execution reliability, the company aims to contribute to more efficient trading conditions across its platform.

The initiative forms part of ZSZRUN’s broader CeDeFi strategy, which seeks to integrate centralized exchange performance with access to liquidity across decentralized and institutional sources. The company described this approach as an effort to align trading infrastructure with the evolving structure of digital asset markets, where interoperability and system resilience are increasingly important.

ZSZRUN indicated that it plans to continue developing its matching and liquidity systems as market conditions and participant requirements evolve.

Disclaimer: Trading digital assets involves market risk. Liquidity availability and execution conditions may vary depending on market activity and external factors. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

