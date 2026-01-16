UrbanSource Countertops marble countertops marble countertops Raleigh marble countertop installation marble countertops near me

Urban Source Countertops elevates interior design with premium marble countertops, offering expert selection, fabrication, and professional installation.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Urban Source Countertops, a trusted provider of high-quality stone surfaces, announces its continued commitment to delivering premium marble countertops that combine timeless elegance, durability, and responsible sourcing. Urban Source Countertops’ marble solutions bring refined beauty and long-term value to kitchens, bathrooms, and custom interior spaces.As demand grows for natural materials that elevate both aesthetics and functionality, marble remains a top choice for property owners. Urban Source Countertops offers an expanded portfolio of marble with precision fabrication and professional marble countertop installation services that are tailored to residential and commercial projects.Advancing Stone Craftsmanship with Timeless Marble DesignMarble has been associated with sophistication, architectural heritage, and enduring appeal. Urban Source Countertops offers marbles with modern fabrication technologies and sustainable practices. Each slab is selected for its unique veining, color variation, and structural integrity, ensuring every installation is as distinctive as the space it enhances.The company offers marbles from classic white Carrara to bold and contemporary marble varieties that are designed to complement a wide range of interior styles. Urban Source Countertops offers a seamless, consultative experience ranging from initial design guidance to final installation of marble countertops in Raleigh.Comprehensive Marble Countertop Installation ServicesUrban Source Countertops distinguishes itself through a meticulous approach to marble countertop installation. Each project is managed by skilled professionals who understand the nuances of natural stone, including structural support, precise measurements, and expert finishing techniques. The installation process includes:• In-depth consultation and design planning to align marble selection with client preferences and space requirements.• Advanced digital templating for accuracy and reduced material waste.• Precision cutting and edge profiling using state-of-the-art equipment.• Professional installation that ensures stability, alignment, and lasting performance.Understanding Marble Countertops Cost and Long-Term ValueAlthough marble countertops can vary based on slab selection, thickness, edge detailing, and installation complexity, Urban Source Countertops emphasizes transparency and value at every stage. Clients receive clear pricing guidance and expert recommendations to help them make informed decisions without any compromise on quality.Marble is widely recognized as a long-term investment that enhances property value and visual appeal. With proper care, marble surfaces can last for decades, making them a worthwhile choice for homeowners seeking both luxury and durability. Urban Source Countertops remains committed to innovation, continually refining its processes and expanding its material offerings.Guiding Clients on Marble Countertop CareProper marble countertop care is essential to maintaining the stone’s natural beauty. Urban Source Countertops prioritizes practical guidance to clients on sealing, cleaning, and daily maintenance to preserve the integrity of each surface.Key care recommendations include:• Reseal every 6-12 months to protect against moisture and stains.• Use a pH-neutral cleaner to prevent etching.• Promptly wiping spills, especially acidic substances that minimizes surface damage.• Avoid abrasive tools that can dull the finish.By guiding clients with the right knowledge, Urban Source Countertops ensures that marble surfaces remain elegant and functional for years to come.Request a Customised Quote for Marble Countertops by Urban Source CountertopsSustainability and Responsible SourcingUrban Source Countertops is committed to sustainability and ethical business practices through responsible sourcing and efficient manufacturing processes. The company works with reputable suppliers that follow ethical quarrying practices and prioritizes efficient fabrication methods to reduce waste.The company incorporates advanced fabrication techniques that maximize material utilization and reduce waste during cutting and finishing. Marble’s natural longevity also supports sustainable design principles, as its extended lifespan reduces the need for frequent replacements. The company delivers marble solutions that meet both aesthetic expectations and long-term sustainability goals.Innovation in Natural Stone SolutionsUrban Source Countertops remains committed to innovation, continually refining its processes and expanding its material offerings. The company invests in advanced fabrication equipment, precision digital templating, and refined finishing techniques to ensure exceptional accuracy, consistency, and design flexibility across every project. These innovations allow for complex layouts, seamless edges, and customized details that enhance both the visual appeal and functional performance of marble surfaces.Explore Marble Countertops with Urban Source CountertopsWhy Homeowners Choose Urban Source Countertops?Urban Source Countertops has built a strong reputation for reliability, expertise, and customer-focused service. The company has become a preferred choice for the client for its:• Extensive selection of premium marble slabs.• Skilled artisans and installers with industry experience.• Transparent guidance on marble countertops cost and maintenance.• Customized solutions for kitchens, bathrooms, and specialty spaces.• Strong focus on sustainability and long-term performance.This combination of craftsmanship and service excellence positions Urban Source Countertops as a leading provider of marble surfaces in the region.About Urban Source CountertopsUrban Source Countertops is a premier provider of custom stone surfaces specializing in marble, custom granite, and quartz countertops. Serving homeowners, designers, and contractors, the company offers expert consultation, precision fabrication, and professional installation services. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, Urban Source Countertops delivers timeless solutions designed to elevate interior spaces.Contact Details:Reyhan📧 Email: sales@urbansourcecountertops.com🌐 Website: https://www.urbansourcecountertops.com/ 📞 Phone: 919-373-3289

