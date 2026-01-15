MACAU, January 15 - The 36th Macao Arts Festival (MAF), organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), is set to take place from May to June 2026. For years, MAF has upheld its mission to “promote the development of local arts”, providing a quality platform for performing arts showcasing and exchanging in Macao. IC is now launching an open call for locally produced programmes. The deadline for submission is 10 February 2026. All legally registered associations in Macao and individuals aged 18 or above holding a valid Macao Resident Identity Card are welcome to submit their programme proposals.

MAF has been committed to expanding the showcase platform for local performing arts and incorporating more creative works with local characteristics. This year’s programme selection will focus on the theme “Cultural Encounter on the Maritime Silk Road”, with the aim to encourage creatives to draw inspiration from Macao’s unique cultural heritage works that focus on the theme of 'Macao' or feature Macao-specific elements such as historical architecture, notable figures, locations, and folk tales, seeking to explore the city's distinct charms. This open call is divided into two categories, with priority given to proposals aligned with the above theme:

Indivdual Programmes – All types of performances are welcome, including but not limited to theatre, Cantonese opera, dance, children’s shows, and multimedia performing arts. Innovation and creative breakthroughs in artistic creation are encouraged to broaden the development opportunities for local artists. Performing Arts Gala – A popular community programme seeking family-friendly outdoor stage performances in a variety of formats. Finally selected programmes will receive financial support for production costs and be staged during this 36th Macao Arts Festival.

The Regulations and Application Forms for the Macao Arts Festival – Call for Proposals for Local Programmes are available for download on the IC website: www.icm.gov.mo/CN/CallForFAM36.

Interested local associations and individuals should submit the completed Application Form and related documents by 5:00pm on 10 February 2026 via email to fam@icm.gov.mo, with the subject line: “To Cultural Affairs Bureau: 36th Macao Arts Festival – Call for Proposals for Local Programmes”.

Applicants who pass the initial selection stage and proceed to the pitching phase will meet with the jury panel in February 2026 to present their creative concepts in detail.

For enquiries, please call (853) 8399 6625 or (853) 8399 6621 during office hours, or email fam@icm.gov.mo.