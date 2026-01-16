Kristie Lenahan Joins Elder Needs Law, PLLC as Business Development Manager

Business Development Manager

Kristie Lenahan joins Elder Needs Law, expanding senior care partnerships and educational opportunities for staff, residents, and families.

AVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elder Needs Law, PLLC is pleased to announce that Kristie Lenahan has joined the firm as Business Development Manager, where she will serve as a key liaison to professional organizations and senior care communities throughout the region.

In her role, Lenahan will focus on building and strengthening relationships with senior living communities, healthcare providers, and professional associations within the senior care sphere. Her efforts will help ensure that Elder Needs Law continues to provide the highest level of support, education, and resources to the professionals, staff, residents, and families it serves.

Kristie Lenahan will also work closely with the firm’s Managing Partner, Jason Neufeld, to identify and coordinate educational, presenting, and speaking opportunities that benefit senior care staff and residents and their families. These initiatives will cover critical topics in elder law, Medicaid planning, asset protection and long-term care planning, estate planning, and probate to better help communities and organizations serve aging populations.

“Kristie brings a deep understanding and experience relationship-building within the senior care community and a passion for education and advocacy,” said Jason Neufeld, Managing Partner of Elder Needs Law. “Her role will be instrumental in expanding our outreach, strengthening professional partnerships, and creating meaningful connections that directly benefit seniors and those who care for them.”

About Elder Needs Law, PLLC

Elder Needs Law, PLLC, is a Florida-based law firm that focuses on serving seniors, individuals with disabilities, and their families. The firm provides comprehensive elder law services, including Medicaid planning, estate planning, asset protection, and probate guidance.

Contact Information:

Jason Neufeld, Esq.

Board-Certified Elder Law Attorney

President-Elect, Academy of Florida Elder Law Attorneys

Elder Needs Law, PLLC

2641 NE 207th Street, Suite 100

Aventura, FL 33180

Phone: 305-419-2768

Website: https://www.elderneedslaw.com

