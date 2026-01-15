Clinton Drummer Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clinton Drummer, founder and Executive Director of the Financial Liberation Training Academy, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how accessible financial education and practical money strategies changed his journey from facing 51 years to life to leading a financial liberation movement for system-impacted people.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In his episode, Drummer explores how financial literacy can change life trajectories, and breaks down how credit education and purpose-driven entrepreneurship can reduce recidivism, homelessness, and crime in Black and Brown communities.“Now I’m committed to making sure our people no longer suffer in silence from financial trauma,” said Drummer.Clinton’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/clinton-drummer

