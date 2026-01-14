Solarabic Appoints Waleed AlHallaj as Chief Executive Officer

AlHallaj New CEO of Solarabic

As we move into this next chapter, my focus is on building on the strong foundation already in place and continuing to grow Solarabic as a trusted and influential voice in clean energy” — Waleed AlHallaj

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solarabic , the leading renewable energy media and communications platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced the appointment of Waleed AlHallaj as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2026. AlHallaj succeeds Moneef Baraket, who has successfully led the company through a period of growth, credibility building, and regional expansion.During his tenure, Baraket played a key role in positioning Solarabic as a trusted industry voice covering solar energy, clean energy markets, policy developments, and sustainability trends across the MENA region.Commenting on the leadership transition, Waleed AlHallaj said:“First and foremost, I want to sincerely thank Moneef Barakat, who I’m succeeding as CEO. Moneef has dedicated years of hard work, passion, and commitment to building Solarabic into what it is today. His vision and persistence played a huge role in shaping the company’s identity, credibility, and impact across the renewable energy space. I’ve genuinely enjoyed working alongside him, and I’m grateful for everything he’s contributed.”AlHallaj brings nearly 15 years of experience in the energy sector, spanning renewable energy, industry engagement, and market development. In his new role, he will focus on strengthening Solarabic’s position as a leading clean energy knowledge hub while expanding its editorial and strategic scope.“As we move into this next chapter, my focus is on building on the strong foundation already in place and continuing to grow Solarabic as a trusted and influential voice in clean energy” AlHallaj added.“After nearly 15 years in the energy sector, I’m excited to bring my experience and ideas forward, work closely with friends and colleagues across the industry, and expand our journey beyond solar into other green areas such as green hydrogen, electric vehicles, and sustainability reporting.”The appointment reflects Solarabic’s long-term vision to evolve in line with the region’s accelerating energy transition and growing focus on decarbonization, innovation, and sustainable development.About SolarabicSolarabic is a leading renewable energy media and communications platform serving the Middle East and North Africa. The company delivers industry news, market insights, thought leadership, and strategic communications services across solar energy, clean technologies, and sustainability sectors.

