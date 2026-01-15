CLIQ™ Launches Modular Lighting System Designed for Faster, Lower-Cost Data Center Construction

Innovative CLIQ system removes lighting as a construction bottleneck by dramatically reducing labor time and operating energy in large-scale facilities

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLIQ™ , a new modular lighting system developed by SHIFT Innovations, the innovation engine of 1LUX , today announced the launch of a radically simplified lighting solution designed to address one of the most persistent and overlooked challenges in modern construction: slow, labor-intensive lighting installation that hasn’t evolved in decades.As data centers and other large-scale facilities race to come online amid skilled labor shortages, rising construction costs, and aggressive delivery schedules, CLIQ replaces traditional lighting methods with a system engineered for speed, efficiency, and self-performed installation—reducing reliance on scarce skilled labor and complex wiring.“Material and labor costs may vary, but time pressure is constant,” said Brian Stern, CEO at 1LUX. “CLIQ was built around that reality. We designed this system to remove lighting as a bottleneck so projects can move faster, crews can work more efficiently, and facilities can operate with lower ongoing energy costs once they go online.”Traditional lighting systems can require thousands of labor hours per data center, often involving multiple installation phases and expensive skilled labor. CLIQ’s modular, Class 2 low-voltage design installs up to ten times faster than legacy systems and transitions seamlessly from temporary to permanent lighting—eliminating redundant work and significantly compressing construction timelines.Beyond installation speed, CLIQ reduces long-term energy consumption, helping continuously operating facilities like data centers better control operating costs. The system also simplifies logistics and reduces packaging and job-site waste, improving safety, cleanliness, and overall site efficiency.CLIQ was developed by lighting and construction veterans with decades of hands-on experience designing, selling, and installing systems across large-scale projects. That real-world perspective shaped a product focused less on adding features—and more on eliminating construction issues in large spaces like data centers.“The latest construction methods demand the latest, most innovative construction solutions. CLIQ Modular Lighting helps contractors and developers build smarter where speed, labor availability, and energy efficiency define success,” Stern added. “CLIQ isn’t about reinventing lighting for the sake of it. It’s about building smarter for an era where speed, labor availability, and energy efficiency define success.”While CLIQ was designed to address the acute challenges facing data center construction, the system is also well suited for other large-scale environments including warehouses, manufacturing facilities, public storage, and large-format commercial spaces.For more information about CLIQ, visit CLIQLighting.com.About 1LUX1LUX is a Denver-based lighting company delivering unexpected ingenuity across a wide range of lighting products, logistics, and project solutions. With deep roots in design, distribution, and execution, 1LUX brings together innovative products, operational efficiency, and real-world expertise to solve complex challenges across large-scale commercial, industrial, and infrastructure environments. Through its portfolio of brands and services, 1LUX focuses on simplifying systems, reducing friction, and creating measurable value for clients at every stage of a project.About SHIFT InnovationsSHIFT Innovations is the problem-solving and product incubation division of 1LUX. Driven by design thinking and hands-on industry experience, SHIFT identifies inefficiencies that have become accepted as “the way things are” and develops new solutions that rethink how lighting and construction systems should work. SHIFT is the creative engine behind CLIQ™ Modular Lighting System and future innovations across the 1LUX portfolio.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.