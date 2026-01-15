FutureVu Brands Elevates Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

Wellerson Bedin Gray Balog

Strategic Appointments Strengthen Operations and Visual Innovation

These decisions are not about titles—they’re about readiness. We’re building the leadership infrastructure required for the next phase of growth across the FutureVu Brands platform.” — Jeff Franson, President and CEO of FutureVu Brands

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FutureVu Brands (FVB) , a platform company advancing safety, performance, and design solutions across the built environment, today announced two leadership updates that strengthen both its corporate organization and its flagship subsidiary, Window Film Depot . The changes reflect FVB’s continued investment in scalable operations, design leadership, and long-term growth across commercial, security, and architectural markets.As part of this strategic evolution, FutureVu Brands has hired Gray Balog as Director of Visual Innovation, a newly established corporate role focused on advancing visual strategy, design integration, and brand expression across the FVB portfolio. In addition, Window Film Depot has promoted Wellerson Bedin to Chief Operating Officer, recognizing his leadership and operational impact within the brand.“These leadership updates reflect both where we are today and where we’re headed as a platform company,” said Jeff Franson, CEO of FutureVu Brands. “We’re strengthening FutureVu Brands at the corporate level with new visual and design leadership, while also elevating proven operational talent within Window Film Depot to support continued scale and execution.”In his role as Chief Operating Officer of Window Film Depot, Bedin will oversee national operations, installation standards, project execution, and cross-functional performance for the brand. Having advanced through leadership roles within Window Film Depot, he brings decades of hands-on experience across large-scale commercial projects, national account delivery, and operational systems—positioning him to help the business scale while maintaining quality, compliance, and consistency.“Window Film Depot has built a strong national platform,” Bedin said. “This promotion allows me to focus even more on execution—supporting our field teams and ensuring our operational systems continue to scale alongside demand across commercial, security, and enterprise clients.”As Director of Visual Innovation for FutureVu Brands, Balog will lead corporate-level visual strategy across branding, design systems, and architectural surface solutions, while supporting the visual direction of FVB’s portfolio companies. His background in creative direction and design execution bridges aesthetics, constructability, and performance—helping align visual solutions with business strategy and market demand.“Visual solutions are increasingly strategic across the built environment,” Balog said. “This role is about expanding what’s possible—helping brands, architects, and building owners use glass and surfaces not only functionally, but as part of a broader identity and experience.”Window Film Depot operates nationwide, delivering commercial window film, security glazing solutions, decorative and branding applications, and specialty architectural finishes. The leadership promotion within the brand, combined with expanded corporate visual leadership at FutureVu Brands, supports the company’s broader growth strategy, which includes increasing enterprise accounts, strengthening national installation capabilities, and deepening partnerships with architects, contractors, and institutional clients.“These decisions are not about titles—they’re about readiness,” Franson added. “We’re building the leadership infrastructure required for the next phase of growth across the FutureVu Brands platform.”About FutureVu BrandsFutureVu Brands is a diversified platform company advancing safety, sustainability, and performance across the built environment. Its portfolio includes industry-leading brands such as Window Film Depot, Impact Security, CoolVu , and LongVu Wholesale. Headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, FutureVu Brands serves commercial, institutional, and residential clients nationwide through integrated solutions that enhance building performance, occupant safety, and visual impact. Visit www.futurevubrands.com to learn more.About Window Film DepotWindow Film Depot is a national provider of commercial window film, security glazing, decorative film, and architectural surface solutions. Serving architects, contractors, facility managers, and building owners, the company delivers professionally installed solutions that improve energy efficiency, enhance safety, and elevate design. Visit www.windowfilmdepot.com to learn more.

FutureVu Brands Tour of Headquarters

