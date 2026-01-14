Globaliser Cracks $260B Cart Abandonment Problem with Sub-0.2 Second WooCommerce Checkout

WooCommerce Cart Abandonment Problem Solved By Dynamic Cache for Cart and Checkout

Globaliser delivers sub-0.2 second TTFB and 0.29 second LCP for cart and checkout pages from 24 global edge locations

Everyone accepted cart pages cannot be cached. We asked what if they could be, safely and automatically. The infrastructure to answer that question is now available” — Selim Koc, Founder @ Globaliser

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globaliser , a Delaware cloud infrastructure startup, today announced a technical breakthrough that eliminates the "un-cacheable" nature of ecommerce checkouts. By delivering Time to First Byte (TTFB) under 0.2 seconds from 24 global edge locations, Globaliser allows WooCommerce merchants to address latency-driven cart abandonment —one of several factors contributing to the industry's estimated $260 billion annual checkout losses."Everyone accepted cart pages cannot be cached. We asked what if they could be, safely and automatically. The infrastructure to answer that question is now available," said Selim Koc, founder and CEO.Cart and checkout pages display user-specific data, meaning traditional caching risked showing one customer another customer's cart. Globaliser's session-aware architecture solves this by maintaining personalized caches at edge servers nearest to each shopper.The Revenue ProblemOnline retailers lose $260 billion annually at checkout, according to Baymard Institute. Causes range from hidden fees to complicated forms, but latency remains a significant and often overlooked factor. The conversion impact of speed is well-documented:Amazon has reported that even 100 milliseconds of latency can impact sales by up to 1%Akamai research showed similar delays reduce conversions by 7%A 3-second checkout delay on a $50,000/month store translates to $7,000-$10,000 in monthly lost revenueThe standard response to abandonment has been recovery emails chasing customers who already left. Globaliser's approach prevents latency-driven abandonment before it happens.How It WorksWhen a shopper in Miami adds items to cart, the dynamic cache is created at the Miami edge server. Checkout responses come from Miami with sub-0.2 second TTFB, not from an origin server thousands of miles away. A shopper in Sydney experiences the same checkout speed as one in New York, regardless of where the store is hosted.WooCommerce controls the cache lifecycle automatically. When customers complete checkout or clear their cart, cached data invalidates through native hooks.Credit card numbers and payment information never touch the cache layer. Payment processing flows directly to gateways through standard PCI-compliant channels.Measured ResultsSide-by-side testing on identical WooCommerce configurations shows dramatic improvements:Cart page LCP: 1.96s (standard VPS) → 0.29s (Globaliser)Checkout page LCP: 2.68s (standard VPS) → 0.29s (Globaliser)TTFB improvement: 69-96% reduction across enterprise deploymentsLive comparison available: Standard VPS demo (victorthemes.com/themes/seese) vs. Globaliser demo (woo1.globaliser.com). Technical deep-dive videos: TTFB demonstration (youtube.com/watch?v=brENA0vt5aw) and LCP comparison (youtube.com/watch?v=vV57iEFk2kA).Business Impact Beyond CheckoutSpeed problems cascade through marketing spend. Slow pages increase Google Ads cost-per-click through lower Quality Scores. Core Web Vitals measured by region affect search rankings in international markets. Early industry evidence suggests site speed increasingly influences visibility in AI-powered search tools.Company BackgroundGlobaliser is registered as an Internet Service Provider with ARIN (ASN: AS401320) and operates 24 edge locations across five continents. The company has been accepted into Cloudflare Startup Program, OVHcloud Startup Program, and Constructor startup accelerator. The solution works as a cloud acceleration layer alongside existing hosting infrastructure.Demonstrations and technical briefings available at www.globaliser.com/woocommerce/ Contact: press@globaliser.com

Server Response (TTFB) Before After Demonstration

