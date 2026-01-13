Iranian Ambassador summoned for talks

SLOVENIA, January 13 - The Ambassador was informed that Slovenia is closely monitoring developments in Iran, in particular the numerous reports of violence and the disproportionate use of force by the Iranian authorities against peaceful protesters across the country. The Ministry also expressed Slovenia's deep concern about credible reports of fatalities, intimidation by security forces, arbitrary arrests and detentions and severe restrictions on fundamental rights and freedoms.

The Ministry made clear Slovenia's full support for the European Union’s position, reiterating its solidarity with the Iranian people as they seek to realise their legitimate aspirations. Slovenia strongly condemns the use of force and intimidation against individuals exercising their right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression, underlining that such actions are unacceptable.

Slovenia called on the Iranian authorities to immediately stop using violence against peaceful protesters and to comply fully with their international human rights obligations. It urged the Iranian authorities to ensure the protection of the rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly, including the immediate and unconditional release of all individuals detained solely for peacefully expressing their views or participating in peaceful assemblies.

The Ambassador was also informed that Slovenia expects the free flow of information to be guaranteed, including unrestricted access to the internet and communication services. It was further stressed that the host state must respect its obligations under Article 27 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations regarding the free and secure communication of diplomatic missions.

The Ministry also expressed concern that the current events in Iran could have a negative impact on regional stability, highlighting the importance of restraint, dialogue and diplomacy, including ongoing discussions regarding Iran’s nuclear programme.

The Ministry requested that the Ambassador convey these messages to the relevant authorities in Tehran without delay.

Slovenia will continue to monitor the situation in Iran and work closely with EU partners.