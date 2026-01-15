Dr. Austin Harris Announces Student Athlete Academic & Athletic Grant

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is now officially open for applications, offering undergraduate student-athletes across the United States an opportunity to receive meaningful support as they balance academic achievement with athletic dedication. Established by Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, the grant reflects a continued commitment to recognizing discipline, resilience, and purpose among students who pursue excellence both in the classroom and in competitive sports.The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is administered through an independent online platform and is not limited by city or state, making it accessible to eligible undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities nationwide. The initiative focuses on students who are actively participating in college-level athletics or who are on a defined pathway toward a professional or long-term career in sports, while maintaining satisfactory academic standing.Dr. Austin Harris, MD, is a board-certified anesthesiologist and the owner and Medical Director of NeuroRelief Ketamine & Infusion Therapy in Sherman Oaks, California. While the grant is inspired by Dr. Austin B. Harris’s professional journey, the primary focus of this announcement is the launch and mission of the scholarship itself. The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes is designed to acknowledge the unique challenges student-athletes face and to provide support that helps them continue progressing toward long-term academic, athletic, and community-oriented goals.According to the program guidelines, applicants must be currently enrolled as undergraduate students at an accredited institution, demonstrate active involvement in athletics, and submit a complete application package. This includes a written essay, academic transcript, and a letter of recommendation. The essay component invites applicants to reflect thoughtfully on how their experiences as student-athletes shape their character, influence their ambitions, and guide their contributions beyond sports. Dr Austin Harris , MD, emphasizes that the grant centers on responsibility, consistency, and growth rather than accolades alone. Through the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, continues to support individuals who manage demanding schedules, maintain academic focus, and show commitment to teamwork and leadership. These qualities align closely with the values the grant seeks to recognize.The application process is clearly outlined on the official website, https://draustinharrisgrant.com/ . Interested candidates are required to submit their materials electronically, including a 500–750 word essay responding to the provided prompt, academic documentation, and one letter of recommendation from a coach, professor, or mentor familiar with the applicant’s character and performance. Completed applications must be submitted by January 15, 2026. The selected recipient of the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes will be announced on February 15, 2026.While Dr. Austin Harris, MD, is widely recognized for his clinical and educational contributions in medicine, the structure of this grant remains intentionally focused on students and the organization administering the award. The Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes operates as a merit-based opportunity, prioritizing thoughtful reflection, academic responsibility, and a clear sense of purpose.Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, remains actively engaged in initiatives that support growth, service, and long-term well-being. Through the continued offering of the Dr. Austin Harris Grant for Student Athletes, Dr. Austin B. Harris, MD, reinforces the importance of investing in students who demonstrate balance, perseverance, and a commitment to making positive contributions within their communities.Additional details, eligibility requirements, and application instructions are available on the official scholarship website.Website: https://draustinharrisgrant.com/

